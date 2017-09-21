FIFA 18 Review, Gameplay Videos, Features and Impressions

EA Sports

After a strong effort last year, FIFA 18 will look to top its predecessor when it hits the shelves Friday, September 29.

For the latest instalment of their flagship series, EA Sports has eschewed the addition of new modes in favour of tweaks to the gameplay and visuals.

Indeed, the developers have focused on enhancing what they have, with a number of improvements and changes made to the existing career, story and Ultimate Team modes.

Overall, the results are largely positive.

Gameplay

The first thing to note in FIFA 18 is that pace has been slightly slowed down from the previous edition, but that's not to say the game is slow—it feels like one of the most balanced efforts in years.

Players will need to adopt a more measured approach when attacking, but speedsters such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gareth Bale still feel capable of outstripping defenders as they do so often in real life.

The introduction of six new character archetypes adds to the authenticity when players move, so they'll move across the pitch differently depending on their size and build.

For top players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raheem Sterling and Arjen Robben, that has been taken further with the use of Real Player Motion Technology, with new motion-capping accurately recreating the unique way they move on the pitch.

EA Sports

Coupled with that, dribbling has been revamped, with new mechanics and animations allowing for greater control and more explosive transitions into sprinting as you leave defenders in your wake, though it can be tricky to master if you're not naturally much of a dribbler.

Passing has improved since last year—you'll need to be much more precise both in weight and direction—and crossing has been overhauled. Through the use of the shoulder buttons, players now have a variety of delivery options into the box including driven crosses, high crosses or scooped lobs, which along with the new dribbling can lead to some exciting, effective wing-play.

Team-mate AI—which was improved last year—feels even stronger this time around whilst going forward as players make more intelligent attacking runs into space or to support strikers, though keeping players in position defensively is difficult.

EA have also introduced a range of team styles, which become obvious when playing the likes of Barcelona, who will seek to dominate possession and attack through a controlled build-up a la tiki-taka, or Liverpool, who will press and counter-attack with pace, which adds yet more authenticity as clubs adopt their real-world approaches to games.

There are a few smaller quality-of-life improvements here and there, which also enhance the experience.

Penalties have simplified after last year introduced an unnecessary and over-complicated system for taking them, and the game also allows you to make quick pre-set substitutions during breaks in play without having to visit the pause menu.

The option to play two-legged matches from the quick kick-off mode is also a nice touch.

Look and Presentation

Like its predecessor, FIFA 18 once again uses the Frostbite engine, which will also power upcoming titles such as Anthem, Star Wars Battlefront II and Need for Speed Payback.

Along with the refined player animations, FIFA 18 is a greater feast for the eyes than ever before.

The atmospheres in the game, from the looks and sounds of the crowd down to the stadium announcers, are unrivalled. Players can even celebrate with supporters after scoring, with fans surging toward the pitch in an effort to reach the goalscorer.

The Premier League's 20 managers also return to the sidelines, though thanks to Frank de Boer's sacking after four games, Crystal Palace are in need of an update in that regard now Roy Hodgson is in the hot seat.

Hilariously, Tony Pulis even wears his trademark baseball cap to transfer negotiations in the Career Mode's new cinematic system—more on that later.

The Journey: Hunter Returns

It's pleasing to see EA have stuck with The Journey after taking the bold step to introduce the fully fledged story mode into FIFA 17.

Alex Hunter returns for his second season in the big time, on a globe-trotting adventure that will see him travel from Brazil to Los Angeles and meet some of football's biggest stars, including Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Antoine Griezmann to name but a few.

Ronaldo's acting is particularly wooden, but the cameos do add to the immersion as rising star Hunter takes his place in the footballing world.

The player also has a little more agency in the story following the introduction of key decisions.

Whereas player choice was largely contained to the teams you played for in the first season of The Journey, Hunter's decisions now have lasting consequences on his career and those around him, and there's even more depth and emotional weight than last time, too.

Hunter's clothes, hairstyle and tattoos are now fully customisable, and The Journey also features chapter-based objectives which, if completed, give Hunter rewards to help him both on and off the pitch, including new attributes and more cosmetic options, while completing each chapter will once again offer rewards for the Ultimate Team mode.

EA Sports

The opportunity to take control of other playable characters over the course of the story is another impressive feather in The Journey's cap, and these short sections are handled and integrated well.

The Journey still suffers from the same problem as it did in FIFA 17, with some parts dragging a little as you grind your way through matches while waiting for more developments in the narrative, but on the whole the mode is another welcome inclusion to the game's roster of features.

Ultimate Team

FUT returns and brings with it a number of new features.

FIFA 18 sees the introduction of FUT ICONS, comprised of cards for legendary figures in the game such as Ronaldo Nazario, Pele and Diego Maradona to include in your team.

There are three versions of each ICON, representing the player at a different stage in his career and boasting different stats to reflect that.

EA Sports

Players can also complete daily and weekly objectives to earn rewards, and the new single player Squad Battles feature allows you to take on the squads of other FUT players, including footballers, celebrities and pro FIFA players.

Meanwhile, the Champions Channel offers a way to watch replays of top matches from the weekend league—you can pick up ideas from your favourite players or study an upcoming opponent.

FUT is already FIFA's most popular mode. With these latest additions enhancing the experience, EA will only cement that status.

Career Mode

There are welcome changes to the largely excellent Career Mode, most notably the more in-depth transfer negotiations.

Whereas before you would fire off a bid and wait for a reply several days later, you now enter a cinematic negotiation with the opposing manager for face-to-face talks, and if successful, the player and his representative.

This is where the introduction of release clauses, sell-on clauses, signing-on bonuses and performance-related add-ons come into play, and they can all be negotiated live, so it's a truly immersive experience.

Should you prefer not to engage in the talks yourself, you can delegate the task to your assistant, giving them instructions regarding initial offers or demands to make, the lowest figure you're prepared to accept for a player if selling them or the highest you're prepared to spend if buying.

Even with those instructions, you're still given the option of signing off on or rejecting the terms your assistant has agreed to or negotiating them further, so you won't be stuck with paying or receiving a fee you're not happy with.

The cinematics also extend to the news feed, with snapshots of press conferences, unveilings and the like injecting a bit of life and polish into the mode.

Another smart improvement is the ability to create and save pre-set training regimes for your players, so you can focus on the development of certain groups of players, and with the addition of over 15 new skill games, there are even more options in that regard.

Summary

While there aren't any major new modes to get your teeth into this year, FIFA 18 takes FIFA 17—one of the better instalments in the series' back catalogue—and for the most part improves on it.

It looks more authentic than ever, and while it still may not quite match that on the pitch, it's certainly another step in the right direction.

The Career Mode, Ultimate Team and The Journey have all been added to and improved on to varying degrees, and even the minor additions often feel significant.

Perennial fans of the series may be a little disappointed at the prospect of replaying the same modes as last year, but FIFA 18 will have a much better quality of life than its predecessor.

The game will be released on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.