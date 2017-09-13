Champions League 2017: Group Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions for Wednesday

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in what is perhaps the pick of the UEFA Champions League group games taking place.

At Anfield, Liverpool will take on Sevilla in a repeat of the 2016 UEFA Europa League final, while Manchester City open their campaign at Feyenoord.

Real Madrid's title defence starts with what should be a comfortable victory over Apoel Nicosia, and Monaco take on RB Leipzig in what should be an intriguing showdown.

BT Sport are providing TV coverage of the matches in the UK, with live streaming available via the BT Sport App. In the United States, Fox Sports 1 and 2 offer TV coverage, and the Fox Soccer 2Go is also on hand for streaming.

Read on for Wednesday's schedule, including score predictions and a look at the action to come.

Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow, 0-1

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund, 1-1

Real Madrid vs. Apoel Nicosia, 4-0

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli, 1-2

Feyenoord vs. Manchester City, 0-2

Porto vs. Besiktas, 2-2

RB Leipzig vs. Monaco, 1-3

Liverpool vs. Sevilla, 2-1

All games kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET).

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham come into the game on the back of an impressive 3-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

Star striker Harry Kane reached a significant milestone with the first of his two goals:

Meanwhile, Dele Alli reached a century of his own, which was celebrated by Spurs on Twitter:

The pair will have a big say on the outcome of Wednesday's match, but the team have struggled at Wembley Stadium—losing to Chelsea before drawing 1-1 with Burnley—so that mental hurdle won't be ideal when they host BVB.

Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga on goal difference after three games, having won twice and drawn once, though in their last outing they were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Freiburg.

As football writer Lars Pollmann noted, they didn't even manage to create much in the match:

Tottenham will be hoping they're similarly blunt on Wednesday, but with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Mario Gotze and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, that may not be the case.

The Lilywhites are resolute at the back, though, so it may well be an even contest despite their struggles at Wembley.

Liverpool vs. Sevilla

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back from a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City when they take on Sevilla.

The Reds played over half the match with 10 men but were also guilty of some wasteful play in the final third, most notably from Mo Salah.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The winger gave Nicolas Otamendi a torrid time but repeatedly failed to make the most of his opportunities, as noted by football writer Tom McDermott:

Liverpool writer Joel Rabinowitz believes that to be a part of his game but one he can nevertheless shine in spite of:

Indeed, he netted 19 times for Roma last year, which would have made him top scorer at Anfield by quite a distance.

The Reds might also welcome back Philippe Coutinho after he was left out of the squad against City. Per the Daily Star's Rhys Turrell, manager Jurgen Klopp said:

"We thought it best to give him three or four days proper training and then he'll be available for us, which is very good news. Phil is a fantastic player, and hopefully we can use him as quickly as possible."

His return could give Liverpool a boost in the tie, and with him behind Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the Reds are undoubtedly a stronger outfit than they were when they met Sevilla in the Europa League.

The Spanish side have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and are a force to be reckoned with on the European stage, but Liverpool are capable of edging what should be a tight contest.