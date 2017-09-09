EPL Results: Saturday's Week 4 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United regained their spot at the Premier League summit but dropped points for the first time this campaign in a 2-2 against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday evening.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was the star for Stoke and scored before and after goals from United pair Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku to snatch a share of the spoils.

Manchester City sent a statement of intent in trouncing 10-man Liverpool 5-0 in Saturday's early kick-off, while defending champions Chelsea took their third successive win, 2-1, over defeating Leicester City.

Arsenal also clinched their second win of the season and bounced back into relevance. Danny Welbeck impressed for the hosts as he scored either side of summer signing Alexandre Lacazette's second in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur illustrated their might in a 3-0 hammering of Everton at Goodison Park, while Brighton & Hove Albion beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 to take their first Premier League victory.

2017-18 Premier League Week 4: Saturday's Results

Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton 0-2 Watford

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester United - 10 (+10)

2. Manchester City - 10 (+8)

3. Chelsea - 9 (+3)

4. Watford - 8 (+4)

5. Tottenham Hotspur - 7 (+4)

6. Huddersfield Town - 7 (+4)

7. Liverpool - 7 (0)

8. West Bromwich Albion - 7 (0)

9. Arsenal - 6 (-1)

10. Stoke City - 5 (0)

11. Southampton - 5 (-1)

12. Burnley - 4 (0)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion - 4 (-2)

14. Swansea City - 4 (-2)

15. Everton - 4 (-4)

16. Newcastle United - 3 (0)

17. Leicester City - 3 (-2)

18. Crystal Palace - 0 (-6)



19. Bournemouth - 0 (-7)

20. West Ham United - 0 (-8)

Recap

United's winning start to the 2017-18 season was finally halted by Old Trafford icon Mark Hughes, whose spirited Stoke took a valuable share of the spoils through two Choupo-Moting goals.

Rashford found himself in the right place at the right time after a Paul Pogba header hit him and went in on the stroke of half-time after Sky Sports Statto highlighted United's clean-sheet streak coming to its end:

Lukaku put manager Jose Mourinho's men ahead for the first time in the fixture when he beat Jack Butland after 57 minutes with a second bite of the cherry, having been threaded through by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Stoke deservedly hit back from a corner as Choupo-Moting evaded Phil Jones' marking to head home, however, and Rob Dawson of ESPN felt United deserved no more:

Saturday's main attraction, however, was an afternoon meeting between title contenders City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, where it was the former who asserted their dominance as the better outfit by a wide margin.

The Citizens have developed a lethal streak when playing at home, and Aguero drew his name in the Premier League sands when he rounded Simon Mignolet to score a landmark opener after 24 minutes, per his team's Twitter account:

The Reds already looked to be on the back foot but saw their hopes of a comeback stunted when Sadio Mane's high-footed challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson deemed dangerous.

The resulting red card divided opinion as Mane's attempt didn't look malicious, and even City boss Pep Guardiola conceded it was contentious, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

From there, the hosts ran rampant thanks to star performances across the pitch, with full-backs Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy heavily involved, while Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva dazzled from the middle.

Aguero's strike partner Jesus scored a deserved brace before substitute Leroy Sane made the most of his time on the pitch, as illustrated by WhoScored.com, as City temporarily moved to the top of the standings:

No fewer than five players netted braces in Saturday's Premier League action, and Welbeck's double aided Arsenal greatly in their 3-0 romp against Bournemouth, who were astutely outclassed in north London.

Despite the arrival of club transfer-record signing Lacazette, it was fit-again forward Welbeck who stole the show at the Emirates, per Match of the Day:

He wasn't the only England star to impress, however, and Harry Kane matched his feat in bagging two for Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison.

Everton couldn't respond to his double and Christian Eriksen's addition before the break, and Kane continued to put his slow August form behind him by collecting a historic Premier League accolade, per OptaJoe:

N'Golo Kante reminded former club Leicester City what they're missing after scoring the winner in a 2-1 Chelsea victory at the King Power Stadium. The Frenchman netted after Alvaro Morata's headed breakthrough, with Jamie Vardy's 62nd-minute penalty but a consolation for the hosts.

Southampton suffered their first defeat of the term elsewhere as manager Mauricio Pellegrino saw his side beaten 2-0 at home by Watford, and Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore posed bad omens for the campaign to come:

It was a more enjoyable day for Brighton, however, as they sealed their first-ever Premier League win against West Bromwich Albion, thanks largely to the two goals of German midfielder Pascal Gross.

He netted either side of the break before Tomer Hemed increased the Seagulls' lead to 3-0, enough to withstand a late fightback, with West Brom's James Morrison reducing the deficit.