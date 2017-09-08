La Liga Table 2017 Week 3: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

fotopress/Getty Images

Getafe picked up their first La Liga win of the season with a 2-1 away victory over Leganes, thanks to goals from Mauro Arambarri and Alvaro Jimenez.

Friday's clash between the two sides at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque was a landmark game, as highlighted by Opta:

Arambarri opened the scoring for the hosts, and his first goal for his new club was certainly worthy of the occasion.

The Uruguayan picked up possession outside the area before firing a superb right-footed shot into the top corner.

AS sports journalist Robbie Dunne was certainly impressed with the 21-year-old's strike:

However, the hosts levelled in the second half, with Miguel Angel Guerrero firing home a low shot from just inside the six-yard box.

Guerrero then had a chance to put Leganes ahead from the penalty spot, but his kick was weak, and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita managed to keep it out.

The evening then got even better for Getafe, as Jimenez slotted his shot home for the winner with just six minutes remaining to give the visitors all three points.

Here are the updated La Liga standings before the weekend's action:

Real Sociedad : 6

: 6 Barcelona: 6

Leganes : 6

: 6 Atletico Madrid: 4

Madrid: 4 Real Madrid: 4

Levante : 4

: 4 Girona : 4

: 4 Valencia: 4

Sevilla : 4

: 4 Athletic Bilbao: 4

Getafe : 4

: 4 Eibar : 3

: 3 Real Betis : 3

: 3 Espanyol : 1

: 1 Deportivo La Coruna : 1

La : 1 Celta Vigo : 0

: 0 Malaga : 0

: 0 Alaves : 0

: 0 Villarreal: 0

Las Palmas : 0

Full standings per BBC Sport.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/Getty Images

Elsewhere in La Liga, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all in action on Saturday as they return to domestic matters following the international break.

Saturday's action kicks off at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Real Madrid, who dropped points to Valencia in a 2-2 draw last time out, welcome Levante.

Barcelona, meanwhile, face a derby against Espanyol at home at the Camp Nou. Despite a chaotic summer that saw Neymar depart, the Blaugrana have won their first two matches under new coach Ernesto Valverde.

The Catalan giants have also kept two clean sheets and could hand Ousmane Dembele, their big summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, a debut at the Camp Nou on Saturday evening.

Atletico Madrid are also in action on Saturday as they travel to the Mestalla to take on Valencia.

Diego Simeone's side have taken four points from their opening two games but will be wary of the hosts, who took a point at the Bernabeu last time out.

Atleti will also have to make do without Antoine Griezmann, as the France international will miss the game due to suspension having been handed a two-game ban for his red card against Girona, per Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC.