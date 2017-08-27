Premier League Table: 2017 EPL Week 3 Standings and Sunday Results

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Defending Premier League champions Chelsea took care of business on Sunday, beating Everton 2-0, while West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

For the Blues, Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas were on point in the first half. Everton barely threatened the hosts, perhaps a logical result after a tricky week of fixtures.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley will still be in action later on Sunday. Here's a look at the full results:

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

WBA 1-1 Stoke City

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. Burnley

Recap

Everton came into Sunday's fixture having travelled to Split in midweek, and the Toffees appeared tired from the opening whistle. The visitors barely came close to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, while on the other side of the pitch, Chelsea mustered chance after chance.

Morata played a big role in Fabregas' opener and put the second goal on the board himself with a clever header. Per B/R Football, the former Real Madrid man has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Premier League:

He could have scored more, and the same held true for his replacement Michy Batshuayi. Manager Antonio Conte will gladly take the three points, however―the loss against Burnley already seems a distant memory following back-to-back wins for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph thought at least one of Everton's summer arrivals will need time to adjust to the league:

At the Hawthorns, Peter Crouch bagged an equaliser 13 minutes before the final whistle to secure a point for Stoke. WBA had taken the lead through Jay Rodriguez, but the hosts didn't do enough in the final minutes to get past the Potters and continue their perfect start to the season.

West Brom are still unbeaten after three matches, however, and will be satisfied with their current position in the standings.

Arsenal and Liverpool will play out the most anticipated match of Week 3, while Spurs go looking for their first Premier League win at Wembley against Burnley.