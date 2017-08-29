European Club Rankings After August 25-27 Matches

0 of 12

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The first international break is always the hardest. Just as Europe's top leagues are beginning to find their groove, domestic action is cruelly ripped from our grasp in what feels like such premature fashion.

While we wallow in despair at this harsh reality, we can at least take solace in taking a look back at what's happened so far, and which clubs are setting the early pace. Our European Club Rankings track it all, and there were some truly remarkable results this past weekend that have shaken things up considerably.

The rankings are a season-long measurement of clubs, just like last term; it tracks teams throughout 2017/18, taking into account results from all competitions.

Teams that have lost the fewest games naturally rank higher—though the strength of opposition met in a loss is considered—and Champions League form and presence are used as tiebreakers for those with similar records.