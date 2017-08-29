European Club Rankings After August 25-27 MatchesAugust 29, 2017
European Club Rankings After August 25-27 Matches
The first international break is always the hardest. Just as Europe's top leagues are beginning to find their groove, domestic action is cruelly ripped from our grasp in what feels like such premature fashion.
While we wallow in despair at this harsh reality, we can at least take solace in taking a look back at what's happened so far, and which clubs are setting the early pace. Our European Club Rankings track it all, and there were some truly remarkable results this past weekend that have shaken things up considerably.
The rankings are a season-long measurement of clubs, just like last term; it tracks teams throughout 2017/18, taking into account results from all competitions.
Teams that have lost the fewest games naturally rank higher—though the strength of opposition met in a loss is considered—and Champions League form and presence are used as tiebreakers for those with similar records.
16-20
20. Sevilla (Stay)
Ganso's flicked effort decided a tight game with Getafe in Sevilla's favour. They're yet to begin firing on full cylinders, but there are some encouraging signs in their play, and four points from two games is not a poor return.
19. Roma (-2)
On the one hand, Roma were incredibly unlucky against Inter Milan on Saturday: They hit the woodwork three times and had a good penalty shout turned down. But on the other hand, it's clear this team has been weakened over the summer, and they've a real challenge on their hands if they're to achieve a top-four finish.
18. RB Leipzig (New!)
Back in after just a week out, thanks to a commanding 4-1 win over Freiburg. Timo Werner's off the mark, scoring two very No. 9 goals, and Bruma netted a spectacular fourth to announce himself to his new fans in style.
17. Tottenham (-1)
Slow starts have cost Tottenham in the title race in each of the past two seasons, so it's understandable Chris Wood's last-minute equaliser for Burnley on Sunday has caused severe angst and concern in the fanbase.
16. Chelsea (+3)
Perhaps Chelsea's early slip against Burnley was just that: a slip. The crisis certainly appears over, as the Blues taught a strong Everton side a real lesson this weekend. Alvaro Morata has started superbly.
11-15
15. Lazio (+3)
While all eyes are glued to Milan, Inter, Roma and Napoli as Juventus' possible Scudetto contenders, Lazio are quietly doing the business. They're unbeaten, have four points from two games in Serie A and, of course, already scooped the Coppa Italia from the Old Lady's grasp.
14. Milan (-1)
Six wins from six should not be sniffed at, but all is not perfect for the Rossoneri. This weekend's win over Cagliari was a serious struggle and highlighted the numerous teething issues they're experiencing given the glut of players they've acquired.
13. Inter Milan (+1)
Inter beat Roma at the Olimpico on Saturday. That's an incredibly impressive result, and although it was more than a touch fortunate (the hosts hit the woodwork three times), it legitimises their claim to be in the top four hunt this season.
12. Manchester City (-2)
Moving down after a last-gasp, thrilling victory? At the moment, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool are in their own sort of mini-league in our Club Rankings, and City were the only ones not to record an absolute thumper of a win.
11. Atletico Madrid (Stay)
No Antoine Griezmann, no problem. Diego Simeone challenged stand-in striker Angel Correa to make an impact as a starter—not just as a substitute—per ESPN, and he responded with a third-minute goal. His team went on to score four more.
10. Liverpool
Last Week: 12th
Movement: +2
We witnessed what was without doubt the most emphatic victory of the season so far on Sunday, as Liverpool tore Arsenal to shreds to the tune of a 4-0 scoreline. Not surprisingly, Jurgen Klopp's men move up the rankings, while the Gunners drop out completely.
As poorly constructed and gutless as the Gunners were, you simply have to admire how the Reds set about making them look foolish. There was speed and incision in attack; robustness and hard work in the middle; and a willingness to fight and track at the back.
Imagine if they're able to add Philippe Coutinho into this mix!
9. Manchester United
Last Week: 9th
Movement: None
Leicester City were widely billed as Manchester United's first "big" test of the season, and they passed it with relative ease. A 2-0 win that could easily have been more continues their 100 percent start to the league season and pushed their goal difference to +10.
The only real sour note was Romelu Lukaku's poor day—he missed a penalty and blazed a very good chance over. You can spin that positively too, though, if you like: United won thanks to goals from other sources; they're not reliant on one.
It's all sunshine and rainbows for the Red Devils.
8. Juventus
Last Week: 6th
Movement: -2
Juventus were forced to earn their win over Genoa the hard way. They went two down early with the midfield (and Sami Khedira in particular) creaking, but were bailed out by Paulo Dybala's genius.
A hat-trick for the Argentine helped turn the game around; also crucial was Blaise Matuidi's impact off the bench in the second half.
Juve fans were left questioning why summer signings Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi were left on the bench for the duration of the game, but coach Max Allegri will dodge any potential criticism for now following the turnaround.
7. Napoli
Last Week: 8th
Movement: +1
Napoli have done absolutely nothing to dispel summer chatter regarding their ability to wrestle the title off Juventus this season. They're perfect on the season, having won four out of four in all competitions, and continue to play a swashbuckling style that makes it so easy to fall in love with them.
They came from behind to beat Atalanta on Sunday, with Piotr Zielinski scoring an absolute scorcher from outside the box following a corner. They are a relentless attacking force that will not be pinned down.
Monaco
Last Week: 7th
Movement:
We see you, Monaco!
Last week in our European Club Rankings we noted how Monaco's victories this season haven't been quite as commanding or emphatic as last season's. The response? A X-X hammering of a very good Marseille side.
Radamel Falcao's double/hat-trick took him to seven/eight Ligue 1 goals for the season despite only playing five games, and it helped keep Les Monegasques on level points with league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
Maybe this season's Ligue 1 title race will be closer than many assumed?
5. Barcelona
Last Week: 5th
Movement: None
Barcelona have won both their La Liga games so far 2-0, the first against Real Betis, the second against Deportivo Alaves.
That has at least staved off the vultures, who are eagerly looking toward what they believe could become a carcass quite soon. Lionel Messi's genius has kept them afloat offensively, while defensively they've barely been troubled (they've faced just two shots on target across both games).
There will be much sterner tests in store for this Barca side, but for now, they enter the international break in perfect league form.
4. Borussia Dortmund
Last Week: 4th
Movement: None
Few would have expected this, but one of the major driving forces behind Borussia Dortmund's excellent start to the season has been Nuri Sahin.
A one-goal, one-assist performance in the Yellow-Blacks' latest victory—a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin—saw the Turk take centre stage, total the second-most passes in the match and have a defining impact on the scoresheet.
"I'm really pleased for Nuri," Lukasz Piszczek said of his teammates' return to form (h/t Bundesliga.com). "The coach is encouraging him and giving him confidence and I think you can see that in how he's playing."
3. Bayern Munich
Last Week: 3rd
Movement: None
Robert Lewandowski kept up his absurd scoring record against Werder Bremen as he led Bayern Munich to a 2-0 victory over them this weekend. The first of Pole's finishes—a back-heeled attempt from Kingsley Coman's cross—was absolutely spectacular.
It's all not all rosy for Carlo Ancelotti, though, despite securing four wins from four in all competitions. Thomas Muller's pretty irritated he's not playing, per BBC Sport, while Renato Sanches might still find an exit route from the club, per Sky Italia (h/t Sky Sports).
2. Paris Saint-Germain
Last Week: 2nd
Movement: None
Understandably, Neymar is stealing most of the limelight when it comes to Paris Saint-Germain, but take a moment to appreciate Edinson Cavani's barnstorming start to the season too.
In just four Ligue 1 appearances he's netted five goals and added two assists, making him the joint-most productive player in the division (level with Radamel Falcao overall).
He was on target twice on Friday as PSG downed Saint-Etienne 3-0, helping them continue their stellar start to 2017-18.
1. Real Madrid
Last Week: 1st
Movement: None
Strange but true: Real Madrid have tended to be better away from home this year. They certainly drop more points on home soil, and Zinedine Zidane's men dropped the first two on Sunday evening against Valencia.
This first slip of the season isn't enough to knock them off the top of the rankings—not when they have two wins over Barcelona and one over Manchester United already in the bank—but it does put them on notice. Any more of this, boys, and Paris Saint-Germain might just pounce soon.
All statistics via WhoScored.com