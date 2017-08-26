La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 2 Matches

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Lionel Messi once again saved Barcelona during Saturday's slate of 2017-18 La Liga matches, missing a penalty but also scoring twice in the win over Deportivo Alaves.

The Basques made life miserable on the Blaugrana with their solid organisation but couldn't create enough danger of their own, and a double from Messi ensured Barcelona's perfect start continued.

In the late match, Atletico Madrid cruised to their first win of the season, beating Las Palmas 5-1.

Here are the full results:

Alaves 0-2 Barcelona

Girona 1-0 Malaga

Levante 2-2 Deportivo La Coruna

Las Palmas 1-5 Atletico Madrid

For the full table, visit WhoScored.com by clicking here.

Recap

Alaves were among the top surprise teams last season, and while they've yet to earn a point in this campaign, their showing against Barcelona indicated last year's 16th-placed finishers should once again avoid the drop.

Barcelona got little traction in the first half, and while the Catalans did earn a late penalty, Messi promptly failed from the spot. Per Sky Sports Statto, spot-kicks clearly aren't his strong suit:

The 30-year-old bounced back after the break with two goals, however, handing the visitors their second win in as many matches. For the second week in a row, Barca were far from perfect, but after a shaky pre-season, the club will be more than happy with the six points.

Samuel Umtiti was a defensive standout yet again and appears to have cemented himself as an automatic starter at this point. Meanwhile, summer signing Paulinho made his debut, according to journalist Rafael Hernandez:

Pedro Alcala scored the only goal in Girona's triumph over Malaga, who have missed their start completely. The Andalusians had ambitions to challenge for a European spot this season but have opened the season with losses against two relative minnows, with Eibar and Girona both stealing three points.

Ivi Lopez secured a late draw for Levante against Malaga, with the hosts reduced to 10 men after Jose Luis Morales' red card.

In the last match of the day, a quick double from Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco put Atletico on the way to an easy win in Gran Canaria. Jonathan Calleri restored some hope for the hosts, but a brace from Koke and a fifth goal from Thomas put the harsh final score on the board.