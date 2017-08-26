Manchester United Stay Hot, Beat Leicester City 2-0 in Premier League

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Manchester United's perfect start to the 2017-18 Premier League season continued on Saturday, as the Red Devils beat Leicester City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was the hero for the Foxes in the first half and saved a penalty from Romelu Lukaku early in the second, but there was nothing he could do about Marcus Rashford's strike in the 70th minute. Marouane Fellaini doubled the advantage in the 82nd minute to ensure the win.

Here's a look at the staring XI for both teams:

United started the contest by pushing the pace and forcing the Foxes back, but their intensity didn't lead to any immediate chances. Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the first man to put a shot on goal, but his effort barely troubled Schmeichel.

Juan Mata thought he had given his team the lead after 18 minutes, as he powered home a rebound, but in a controversial decision, the goal was called back for offside. Replays showed the call was close, and per Nick Akerman, even a video assistant referee (VAR) may not have helped:

Paul Pogba went close with a shot that flew just wide, and Schmeichel had to be at his best to deny Mata. Shinji Okazaki put United keeper David De Gea to work with a rare chance before Pogba tried his luck yet again, this time firing high.

The Red Devils kept on threatening, with Anthony Martial the next man to test Schmeichel, but for all of their chances, United couldn't score. The final half-chance fell to Jamie Vardy, with De Gea intervening before the England international could muster a good look on goal.

At half-time, COPA90 couldn't help itself:

The second half got off to a slow start, but things turned dramatic in a hurry. Lukaku had a golden opportunity to give his team the lead from the penalty spot, but Schmeichel continued his superb form, saving his effort.

B/R Football recognised the Dane's incredible contributions:

United kept pushing, and manager Jose Mourinho introduced Rashford, who needed just three minutes to make his mark. The 19-year-old was on the end of a header from Pogba and simply converted for the opener.

The Red Devils switched gears after the opener, and Lukaku came close to a second goal almost immediately, with Schmeichel saving. Mourinho introduced Fellaini to shore things up, and Islam Slimani came on for the Foxes.

Bringing on Fellaini proved to be an excellent decision, as the Belgian secured the win minutes later, tapping home with his knee. More from B/R Football:

United played out the rest of the match with relative ease, and Leicester barely threatened for an equaliser, even during the four minutes of added time.