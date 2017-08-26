Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield on Sunday to cap the third week of the 2017/18 Premier League season. Both sides need the points after making inconsistent starts to their respective campaigns, although the Gunners are arguably under more pressure.

Arsenal lost 1-0 away to Stoke City last time out in the league, while Liverpool beat Crystal Palace at home by the same scoreline. More importantly, the Reds also secured their place in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage after wrapping up a 6-3 aggregate win over Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

Liverpool are in Europe's premier club competition at the expense of Arsenal, who missed out after finishing fifth and a single point behind the Reds last season. However, the Gunners will be able to welcome star forward Alexis Sanchez back from injury.

Before a preview and a closer look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 4 p.m. BST. 11 a.m. ET.

TV Info: Sky Sports EFL. NBCSN.

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App.

The major team news involves Sanchez being available for the first time this season. It means Arsenal will be able to call on their main match-winner in the final third, the player who created a goal for Danny Welbeck in this fixture last season.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger must now decide whether to start Sanchez or have him begin on the bench. Wenger was coy on the issue when asked in his pre-match press conference, per Arsenal's official website: "I will have to make that decision. It is Thursday today and we play on Sunday, and he looks in good shape. He has worked very hard."

The Gunners need Sanchez from the start if they are going to keep pace with free-scoring Liverpool. Given Arsenal's defensive flaws already this season, conceding four goals in two matches, the visitors shouldn't expect to keep a clean sheet at Anfield.

Any defensive improvement from Wenger's men will likely be sparked by the return of centre-back Laurent Koscielny. The Frenchman is back after serving a three-match suspension dating back to last season, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, who believes Koscielny's return is more important than having Sanchez back: "It is not just about his assurance and leadership, but about his speed. Fundamentally, he is one of Arsenal's fastest defenders."

Koscielny's return could add some cohesion to a back three disjointed through two matches.

Emphasising the value of more assured defending is pertinent for Arsenal since Liverpool's attack combines pace, fluidity and potency. Wide forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah boast the speed and perceptive movement to pose a constant threat between the lines.

Yet it's roving centre-forward Robert Firmino who may be the biggest threat. The Brazilian has scored three times in Arsenal's last two visits to Anfield.

It will be up to manager Jurgen Klopp to decide how many of his key players to involve from the start after their midweek excursions in the Champions League. However, with qualification to the group stage now assured, Klopp may feel he can risk his full contingent in the pursuit of three vital points.

One Liverpool star who may not be involved is playmaker Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian, who handed in a transfer request amid rumours of interest from Barcelona, is recovering from illness, per Vaishali Bhardwaj of the London Evening Standard.

Even without Coutinho, Liverpool have enough resources in forward areas to punish a suspect Arsenal defence. Not even having Sanchez back will be enough to help the Gunners secure what would be a confidence-boosting win.