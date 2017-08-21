Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 3 Fixtures After Week 2 Results

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Kyle Walker and Morgan Schneiderlin were harshly sent off as Manchester City and Everton drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday, with Wayne Rooney grabbing his 200th Premier League goal.

City are up to fifth as a result, while Everton are eighth by virtue of their slightly inferior goal difference.

Manchester United sit top thanks to their second successive 4-0 win, this time against Swansea City, and they're joined on six points by Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion as they ran out 1-0 winners over Newcastle United and Burnley, respectively.

Chelsea overcame Tottenham Hotspur 2-1, while Arsenal sank to a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City. Read on for the results and upcoming fixtures, as well as a recap of the weekend's action.

For the full standings, see BBC Sport's website.

Results

Swansea 0-4 Manchester United

Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

Burnley 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

Southampton 3-2 West Ham

Stoke City 1-0 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle United

Manchester City 1-1 Everton

Saturday, August 26

12:30 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester City (Sky Sports)

3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City

3 p.m. Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton

3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

3 p.m. Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

5:30 p.m. Manchester United vs. Leicester City (BT Sport)

Sunday, August 27

1:30 p.m. Chelsea vs. Everton

1:30 p.m. West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City (Sky Sports)

4 p.m. Liverpool vs. Arsenal (Sky Sports)

4 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

Recap

After Rooney handed the Toffees a surprise lead with his landmark strike, Walker was quickly booked twice before half-time for a foul on Leighton Baines and for backing into Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they tussled under a high ball, the referee perhaps believing the latter to have been an elbow.

Raheem Sterling volleyed in a deserved equaliser for City late on as he eventually converted their pressure into a goal before Schneiderlin received his second yellow card for a tackle on Sergio Aguero.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News felt it was deserved:

However, the midfielder won the ball cleanly, with relatively little contact made. The Liverpool Echo's Kristian Walsh believed it to be a fair challenge:

United's win over Swansea was as comfortable as the scoreline suggested, though they had to wait until late on to kill off the Swans having failed to build on Eric Bailly's opener until Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all struck in the final 10 minutes.

Two well-taken goals from Marcos Alonso helped Chelsea claim victory over Tottenham, who failed to make their dominance pay.

Jese Rodriguez scored to give Stoke a 1-0 victory over Arsenal, who had an Alexandre Lacazette goal disallowed for offside.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas gave his assessment of the Gunners' performance:

Hal Robson-Kanu gave West Brom their win over Burnley, but the striker also suffered the ignominy of a red card after catching Matt Lowton with an elbow.

Huddersfield's first-ever home match in the Premier League ended in victory over the Magpies thanks to Aaron Mooy, whose lovely finish separated the two sides in a fairly even game.