La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 1 Matches

fotopress/Getty Images

Levante made history to start their 2017/18 La Liga campaign, beating Villarreal 1-0 at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Monday, thanks to a late penalty from Jose Luis Morales, to earn a first-ever opening-week win in a Spanish top-flight season.

The historic win moves the Valencia club into fifth after Week 1, on a night when Eibar won 1-0 at La Rosaleda Stadium thanks to a goal from former Malaga striker Charles, who ensured his old club made a losing start to the new season.

Here are the full scores from Week 1, per Sky Sports:

Leganes 1-0 Alaves

Valencia 1-0 Las Palmas

Celta Vigo 2-3 Real Sociedad

Girona 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Sevilla 1-1 Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Getafe

Barcelona 2-0 Real Betis

Deportivo La Coruna 0-3 Real Madrid

Levante 1-0 Villarreal

Malaga 0-1 Eibar

Here's are the updated standings, including points accrued and goal difference, after the first week's fixtures:

Real Madrid: 3 (+3) Barcelona: 3 (+2) Real Sociedad: 3 (+1) Leganes: 3 (+1) Levante: 3 (+1) Eibar: 3 (+1) Valencia: 1 (+1) Girona: 1 (0) Atletico Madrid: 1 (0) Espanyol: 1 (0) Sevilla: 1 (0) Athletic Bilbao: 1 (0) Getafe: 1 (0) Celta Vigo: 0 (-1) Alaves: 0 (-1) Malaga: 0 (-1) Villarreal: 0 (-1) Las Palmas: 0 (1-) Real Betis: 0 (-2) Deportivo La Coruna: 0 (-3)

Full standings, per BBC Sport.

Villarreal were strangely short of ideas for large portions of the game, despite the talent in their ranks. Striker Carlos Bacca and midfield schemer Pablo Fornals made their league debuts for the Yellow Submarine, but neither produced enough in the final third.

Levante defended well and posed their share of menace on the counter. In the end, the hosts deserved their moment of history, per OptaJose:

Later, Malaga found themselves haunted by a familiar face when former striker Charles headed in Eibar's winner three minutes before the hour mark.

The 33-year-old was making his debut with Eibar and offered Malaga a reminder of his keen instincts in the box. Charles proved a handful for defenders, as his strength and movement always gave the visitors an outlet.

Eibar manager Jose Luis Mendilibar also received a fine performance from goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. The Serbian stopper denied former Eibar striker Borja Baston more than once during the second half.

Malaga and Villarreal will be disappointed to have stumbled out of the gate, but for different reasons.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Supporters of the Yellow Submarine know there is too much talent for the squad not to do better. By contrast, Malaga may be worried this first defeat is a sign of things to come after losing players the quality of Fornals and striker Sandro Ramirez this summer.

As for Eibar, the club has consistently punched above its weight in recent seasons and already looks primed to do so again. Meanwhile, Levante will hope for the kind of consistency Eibar have found to stay in Spain's top flight.