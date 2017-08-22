Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Liverpool take a 2-1 lead into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off with Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

The Reds are looking to secure a place in the group stage of the competition and have the advantage of two away goals to bring back to Anfield, but Mark Uth's late strike in the first leg has given the German side hope of a comeback.

Read on for a closer look at the upcoming clash, complete with viewing information and team news.

Date: Wednesday, August 22

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN3 USA, Fox Sports 1 USA

Live Stream: BT Sport Player (UK), WatchESPN (USA), Fox Sports Go (USA)

Team News

According to Turkish Football's Eren Sarigul, Adam Lallana is a long-term absentee, while Philippe Coutinho and Nathaniel Clyne are both doubtful.

Per Transfermarkt, Kevin Akpoguma could be doubtful after missing Hoffenheim's first three games this season.

Predicted Liverpool lineup: Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino

Predicted Hoffenheim lineup: Oliver Baumann; Ermin Bicakcic, Kevin Vogt, Benjamin Hubner; Pavel Kaderabek, Lukas Rupp, Kerem Demirbay, Steven Zuber; Serge Gnabry, Andrej Kramaric, Sandro Wagner

Preview

Liverpool looked to have secured an ideal 2-0 win in Germany before Uth struck with three minutes of normal time remaining.

It was still an impressive result nonetheless, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

Per ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld, captain Kevin Vogt is confident his side can go through: "It's beyond debate that we're capable of scoring two or more goals. We'll take to the pitch with a lot of self-confidence and throw everything in so we can win there."

Team-mate Serge Gnabry added: "We are all totally positive about it [the game at Anfield]. We will have more possession because Liverpool are a team waiting for counter-attacks most of the time. We will get our chances, but we need to finish them."

Hoffenheim are an impressive outfit under manager Julian Nagelsmann, but football journalist Chris Williams believes the Reds should still progress comfortably even after Uth's goal:

The away goals undoubtedly give them an extra edge, and Liverpool are more than capable of adding to their tally at Anfield.

Despite a clean sheet against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Liverpool's shaky defence makes any result far from guaranteed, though, and Hoffenheim are capable of capitalising on any lapses, so it could be a tense affair unless the Reds score early.