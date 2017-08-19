La Liga Results 2017 Week 1: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Antonie Griezmann was sent off in his first match of the 2017-18 La Liga season as Atletico Madrid drew 2-2 in their curtain-raiser against top-flight newcomers Girona.

Two Cristhian Stuani goals put Girona two goals to the good before Griezmann's second-half sending-off, but substitute Angel Correa and Jose Gimenez each netted to earn Los Rojiblancos a share of the spoils.

Real Sociedad ascended to the top of La Liga after two goals in the final 10 minutes of their Week 1 visit to Celta Vigo completed a late comeback on Saturday.

La Real trailed 2-1 until Juanmi pulled his side level in the 80th minute, and Willian Jose converted a penalty with two minutes remaining for Sociedad.

Sevilla drew 1-1 at home to Espanyol after first-half goals from Clement Lenglet and Leo Baptistao, and midfielder Ever Banega was sent off for the hosts in the dying minutes after making his debut as a second-half substitute.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's La Liga results from the Week 1 fixture slate, complete with updated table standings and a recap of the day's best action.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Celta Vigo 2-3 Real Sociedad

Girona 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Sevilla 1-1 Espanyol

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Real Sociedad 3 (+1)

2. Leganes 3 (+1)

3. Valencia 3 (+1)

4. Atletico Madrid 1 (0)



5. Girona 1 (0)

6. Celta Vigo 0 (-1)

7. Sevilla 1 (0)

8. Espanyol 1 (0)

9. Alaves 0 (-1)

10. Athletic Bilbao 0 (0)

11. Barcelona 0 (0)

12. Deportivo La Coruna 0 (0)

13. Eibar 0 (0)



14. Las Palmas 0 (-1)

15. Getafe 0 (0)

16. Levante 0 (0)

17. Malaga 0 (0)

18. Real Betis 0 (0)

19. Real Madrid 0 (0)

20. Villarreal 0 (0)

Recap

The 10 men of Atletico Madrid did well to pull back two late goals and steal a point from Saturday's trip to Girona, where summer signing Stuani set the hosts on the path for what could have been the biggest result in their history.

The Uruguay international headed in twice in the space of three minutes, and Reuters reporter Richard Martin couldn't help but notice his improvement since struggling to shine last season in the Premier League:

Griezmann picked an inopportune meeting to earn the first red card of his career, and after Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for a similar offence in the Spanish Super Cup, he was shown a first yellow for diving.

Yahoo Sports' Andrew Gaffney explained the Frenchman's protests saw him receive a second caution for his show of dissent, however, and Sky Sports News provided footage of the incident in question:

Correa came off the bench and scored following a superb solo run past multiple defenders, and though Gimenez headed in a second with five minutes remaining, Atleti will have left disappointed with a point in Week 1.

Celta Vigo twice led in their meeting with Sociedad after Maxi Gomez bagged on either side of an equaliser from Mikel Oyarzabal, and OptaJose told of how the hosts' two-goal man broke a longtime club drought in the process:

Gomez's debut double meant there were two Uruguayan braces in La Liga on the day, but Sociedad's resistance despite taking a minority of the possession saw them maintain hope of stealing a result.

Juanmi quietened Balaidos with a cool finish 10 minutes from time, but Jonny's clumsy push on Carlos Vela gave the guests their chance from the spot, and Gaffney praised their fight after Jose converted:

Lenglet prodded in a ricocheting Nolito corner after 26 minutes, but Sevilla's lead lasted only nine minutes as Baptistao capitalised on a poor Steven N'Zonzi free-kick to run free of his defenders and score.

Luis Muriel came closest to adding a third goal in the 70th minute, but he fluffed his lines on a grand opportunity and thudded his attempt off the crossbar as the two teams saw out the clash on level terms.

Foul language appeared to be the reason for Banega's straight red card on debut for his new club in the 84th minute, just half-an-hour after coming on as a substitute for Borja Lasso.