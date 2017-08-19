EPL Results: Saturday's Week 2 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United defeated Swansea City 4-0 on Saturday to keep their spot at the summit of the Premier League standings. The Red Devils netted four goals for the second time in as many matches and are still yet to concede this term.

Erica Bailly's opener on the cusp of half-time stood as the difference between the two sides until three goals in four minutes from Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and substitute Anthony Martial settled a one-sided score.

Ten-man West Ham United came close to taking a point from their trip to Southampton after Javier Hernandez scored a brace, but a late penalty sealed the win for the Saints after Marko Arnautovic's first-half sending off.

Elsewhere, Leicester City clinched their first win of the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and Watford sealed an impressive 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

Arsenal travel to Stoke City in Saturday's late fixture, hoping for a more refined performance than their 4-3 win over Leicester City on the opening day of the season.

We provide a breakdown of Saturday's Premier League results and the latest standings, complete with a recap of the top-flight highlights.

Premier League Results

Swansea City 0-4 Manchester Unietd

Southampton 3-2 West Ham United

Leicester City 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

Burnley 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs. Arsenal (5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET)

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester United - 6 (+8)

2. West Bromwich Albion - 6 (+2)

3. Watford - 4 (+2)

4. Liverpool - 4 (+1)

5. Southampton - 4 (+1)

6. Huddersfield Town - 3 (+3)

7. Manchester City - 3 (+2)

8. Tottenham Hotspur - 3 (+2)

9. Leicester City - 3 (+1)

10. Arsenal - 3 (+1)

11. Everton - 3 (+1)

12. Burnley - 3 (0)

13. Swansea City - 1 (-4)

14. Chelsea - 0 (-1)

15. Stoke City - 0 (-1)

16. Newcastle United - 0 (-2)

17. Bournemouth - 0 (-3)

18. Crystal Palace - 0 (-4)

19. Brighton & Hove Albion - 0 (-4)

20. West Ham United - 0 (-5)

Visit the official Premier League website for the latest results and a look at the standings in full.

Recap

Swansea manager Paul Clement may feel a 4-0 scoreline slightly flattered United at the Liberty Stadium, considering the hosts had their chances to equalise from Bailly's breakthrough before a late surge saw the Red Devils roar ahead.

Pogba crashed a 45th-minute header off the crossbar before Bailly forced in to lead 1-0 at the interval, and blogger Liam Canning hailed Lukaku's incision alongside other new signings after he notched the second on 81 minutes:

United replicated last Sunday's 4-0 drubbing of West Ham after solidifying their win with a late spurt in goals, with Pogba chipping from short range before Martial came on for Marcus Rashford to side-foot home a fourth.

Manager Jose Mourinho said he was "very happy" with the result after the match, per United's official website, although he wasn't blind to the fact his side could have done with adding a second earlier than they did:

"Yes, but in the last few minutes it's because the opponent is losing and trying to get the ball. The reality of the game was 75 minutes, 1-0 and the result open. OK, I always felt on the bench the game was under control and the team was confident to have the ball. We were winning 1-0 and not defending and trying to score more goals but the game was open. I feel very happy with the difficulty of the match and the way we explored their fragile moments at the end of the game."

Southampton and West Ham also produced four goals at St Mary's Stadium, where Manolo Gabbiadini ended the Saints' scoring drought at home after just 11 minutes, per OptaJoe:

Not long after West Ham captain Mark Noble should have been sent off for a lunging, studs-up challenge on new Southampton signing Mario Lemina, Marko Arnautovic was shown red for a malicious elbow on Jack Stephens.

A few minutes passed before a poor tackle from Jose Fonte gifted the Saints a penalty and their chance to go 2-0 ahead, which they took through Dusan Tadic.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey criticised the degrading Hammers:

Javier Hernandez halved the deficit before the break, converting a rebound after Michail Antonio tested Saints stopper Fraser Forster, who spilled into the path of West Ham's Mexican frontman to bag his first goal for the club.

Chicharito showed predatory instinct inside the box again to level the scores against the odds in the 74th minute, and the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton lauded his swift impact under West Ham chief Slaven Bilic:

It wouldn't last, though, as an Austin spot-kick in the second minute of injury time snatched all three points for the hosts, with the visitors left to rue several significant mistakes that will be blamed for the defeat.

Liverpool were effective if not astonishing in a tightly drawn test against Palace, with Mane making the most of a defensive error to improve his Premier League record with a second goal in two games, per Squawka:

West Brom pulled off another smash-and-grab win and followed up last Saturday's edging of Bournemouth with another 1-0 triumph at Burnley thanks to Hal Robson-Kanu's hard-fought strike in the 71st minute.

Match of the Day confirmed the Wales international later joined an elite club when he was shown red for an elbow of his own, although his motion toward Burnley's Matt Lowton was less cleaner-looking than the of Arnautovic:

Leicester and Watford each booked 2-0 victories on Saturday, with the Foxes beating Brighton after Okazaki marked goals in back-to-back Premier League matches before Harry Maguire sealed things with his first score for the club.

Watford have looked promising under new manager Marco Silva and finished with their first clean sheet of the season at Bournemouth, where summer signing Richarlison and Etienne Capoue were the scorers.