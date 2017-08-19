Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Mamadou Sakho

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Barcelona's third bid for Philippe Coutinho, rejected by Liverpool on Friday, reportedly contained a string of ambitious add-ons.

According to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, while the offer was worth a potential £119 million, only £80 million—paid over five years—of that figure would be guaranteed. The rest would be made up by what Maddock described as "never-never payments."

It means Liverpool would have received money if Coutinho had won "multiple trophies in the same season" and "multiple Champions League titles" for Barca. The Reds would also be reimbursed if the Brazilian won the Ballon d'Or on one then numerous occasions.

Additionally, another clause is said to have been Coutinho winning both multiple titles and the Ballon d'Or in the same season.

Here's how the story was covered, per BBC's Neil Henderson:

"There is growing anger at Anfield at the Catalan club's pursuit of the Brazilian, who has submitted a written transfer request that has also been turned down," continued Maddock.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

While there was surprise on Friday when news that the fresh bid had been rejected broke, the offer isn't as appealing as it initially seemed. Indeed, while Coutinho is clearly a talent, it'd be a huge surprise to see him be crowned as the finest player on the planet.

Philip Blundell of The Anfield Wrap joked about another clause the Catalan club could have included in the offer:

It'd be understandable if Liverpool were growing frustrated by Barcelona's pursuit. But after Coutinho submitted his transfer request, you sense the Blaugrana will continue to chase the Brazilian; they need to improve their attacking options after the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, too.

Liverpool appear ready to stand firm in the face of interest from the Catalan giants, though. With so little time left in the transfer window to reinvest any money received, it's easy to see why.

West Bromwich Albion want Mamadou Sakho

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, West Bromwich Albion are considering a possible move for Liverpool's out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho.

The defender didn't feature for the Reds last season, though after joining Crystal Palace on loan in January, he turned in some impressive displays. With little prospect of first-team football on the cards at Anfield, the Baggies are said to have made their interest known.

Per the report, West Brom may be on the hunt for a new centre-back soon, as Manchester City are targeting their skipper Jonny Evans.

Sakho has not played for the Reds since April 2016, though former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise suggested he is good enough to make an impression in Jurgen Klopp's side:

As noted by Stone, after failing a drugs test 16 months ago, the Frenchman was suspended by UEFA. That summer, he was sent home from the club's pre-season training camp for what Klopp called a "lack of respect" as Sakho was late for various engagements, per The Guardian's Mark Dobson.

The centre-back needs a move between now and the end of the window, as the peak years of his career appear to be being wasted. According to Stone, the 27-year-old rejected the chance to move to the Hawthorns on loan last summer, though it's surely a destination he must consider as time runs out for him to sort a transfer.