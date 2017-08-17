2017 English Premier League Odds: Manchester United Big Week 2 Favorite

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United wasted no time showing how badly it wants to win another English Premier League title in 2017, routing West Ham United in its opener last Sunday.

The 13-time champions have not won the EPL since 2013, but they got off to a great start and are heavy -300 chalk (bet $300 to win $100) based on the three-way line for Saturday’s matchup with Swansea City at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Romelu Lukaku tallied two of the team’s four goals against West Ham United in his debut after coming over from Everton. It will be tough for him to repeat or beat that outstanding performance versus a Swansea City squad that tied Southampton 0-0 last Saturday. Swansea City is a massive +950 underdog (bet $100 to win $950).

Another big favorite on the betting board this Saturday is Liverpool, which is coming off a 3-3 draw with Watford last Saturday. Liverpool faces Crystal Palace as a -270 favorite after the Eagles were blanked 3-0 by Huddersfield Town in Week 1. As a result, Crystal Palace is a +800 dog.

On Sunday, defending EPL champion Chelsea is an underdog taking on Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea has won two of the past three EPL titles but fell to Burnley 3-2 in last week’s opener. Spurs are coming off a 2-0 win over Newcastle United last Sunday and sit as +105 chalk here with Chelsea a +265 dog. A draw is worth +245, and both teams are among the favorites to on the odds to win the EPL championship in 2017.

Earlier in the day, Huddersfield Town meets Newcastle United in what looks to be a competitive match. Newcastle United will be looking to rebound from a loss last week as a +210 underdog while Huddersfield Town hopes to improve to 2-0 as a +140 favorite.

Finally, Manchester City remains the top favorite to win the league title according to oddsmakers and will battle Everton to wrap up this week’s action on Monday. The two-time EPL champs topped Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 last week and are the biggest favorite on the board this week at -355.

Like Swansea City, Everton is a +950 dog with a draw paying +370. Last week, Everton edged Stoke City 1-0 on a goal by Wayne Rooney.