Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 2 EPL Predictions

Holders Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in an early match between title contenders in the 2017/18 Premier League season. Spurs will host the Blues on Sunday in their first home fixture at Wembley Stadium this campaign.

The week's fixtures will end with Manchester City facing Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Monday. It's sure to be a test of both squads following a summer of heavy spending at each club.

Saturday's matches are highlighted by Arsenal's trip to Stoke City, one of Gunners' manager Arsene Wenger's least-favourite dates on the calendar.

Here are the fixtures for the second week, along with viewing and schedule details, as well as predictions:

Saturday

Swansea City vs. Manchester United: 12:45 p.m. BST /7:45 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/ NBCSN (1-3)

/7:45 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/ (1-3) Bournemouth vs. Watford : 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (2-1)

: 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET, (2-1) Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (1-1)

vs. West Albion: 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET (1-1) Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (2-1)

/10 a.m. ET (2-1) Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (3-2)

/10 a.m. ET (3-2) Southampton vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (1-1)

/10 a.m. ET (1-1) Stoke City vs. Arsenal: 5:30 p.m. BST /12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBC (2-2)

Sunday

Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United: 1:30 p.m. BST /8:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (1-1)

/8:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (1-1) Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea: 4 p.m. BST /11 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (2-1)

Monday

Manchester City vs. Everton : 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (3-2)

Arsenal have rarely had an easy time at the bet365 Stadium. The Gunners lost league matches in the Potteries in 2008, 2011 and twice in 2014.

However, the 4-1 win Arsenal managed late last season would qualify as easy. Olivier Giroud scored twice, along with Mesut Ozil and a fine strike from Alexis Sanchez, as the Gunners strolled though the Stoke defence back in May.

This time, however, the visitors will have to make do without star forward Sanchez. Wenger has already ruled the Chilean out, per Metro's Simon Rice.

Wenger's men didn't need Sanchez last week, though, as they scored four times to win a thriller against Leicester City in north London. Summer signing Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring, and the Frenchman's movement and instincts in the box could give the Gunners the type of threat they have lacked for previous trips to Stoke.

Speaking of a threat up top, the Potters will have more of their own after signing ex-Real Madrid attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan. Stoke drew a blank against Everton last week, but Jese's pace and perceptive movement could test Arsenal's fragile defence.

If he starts, Jese might be rattled by coming face to face with Gunners summer signing Sead Kolasinac. The versatile defender was involved in a tackle that led to ligament damage for the Spanish forward in 2014, per Brendan McLoughlin of the Daily Mirror.

Expect goals in this one, with Arsenal's firepower likely you show up again, along with the club's shaky defending. The combination will add up to more frustration in Staffordshire for Wenger and the Gunners.

Similar frustration looks on the cards for Chelsea against Spurs. The latter beat the Blues at White Hart Lane last season and a change of venue hasn't altered Tottenham's quality.

Spurs can still count on Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen to bring games to life in the final third. This trio will have too much for a suspect Chelsea defence further weakened by Gary Cahill's suspension following his red card accrued in last week's shock 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea also won't be helped by playing at Wembley, a venue where the Blues have recently lost twice to Arsenal in the FA Cup final and Community Shield.

The week's final game could prove to be its best, with ample attacking talent on both sides. Yet ironically, neither City nor Everton truly flexed their muscles going forward last weekend.

Two goals were all the Citizens had to show for complete territorial dominance against newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion. Meanwhile, the Toffees could only count on a lone goal from returning hero Wayne Rooney to beat Stoke at Goodison Park.

Former United man Rooney's return to Manchester is one of the more intriguing subplots. He was a thorn in City's side during his days with the Red Devils, and the 31-year-old is Everton's best bet of causing an upset on Monday.

However, Toffees manager Ronald Koeman may be more focused on frustrating City's efforts going forward. Dutchman Koeman once played with City boss Pep Guardiola for Barcelona, but it's the latter who believes in free-flowing and expansive football.

Koeman, on the other hand, is quite adept at stifling the opposition. He has the squad to do it thanks to holding midfielders Idrissa Gueye and Morgan Schneiderlin, as well as summer recruits centre-back Michael Keane and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton's most miserly quartet will need to concentrate on keeping City playmakers David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, along with striker Sergio Aguero, under wraps. If so, the Toffees can keep things tight and rely on exploiting set-piece situations, particularly if new signing Gylfi Sigurdsson is involved.

The former Swansea City ace who cost Everton £45 million, per BBC Sport, is one of the deadliest in the league creating chances from dead-ball situations, according to OptaJoe:

Koeman's war of attrition will work for a while, but eventually City's creative class will tell.

Elsewhere, Manchester United should continue their impressive early form by edging out a win at Swansea, while Liverpool can get back on track against Crystal Palace at Anfield.