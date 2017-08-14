    Premier League Clubs to Discuss Ending Transfer Window Before Start of Season

    Premier League clubs will reportedly meet to discuss a proposal to close the summer transfer market before the start of the new season.

    Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News shared the news:

    Swanson added that a "majority" of clubs are in favour of the proposal, and the talks―and a possible vote―could take place next month.

    Similar proposals have been floated in the past but usually run into the inevitable problem of other major leagues.

    If the English transfer window were to close in early August, top clubs from Spain, Germany, Italy and France would have a free run at major talents afterwards. They would also kick up a fuss if an English club sealed a deal before they even had the chance.

    But an early closure of the window would eliminate the panic buys so many clubs are guilty of after a poor start to the domestic campaign and make it harder for players to hold out in pre-season, knowing they wouldn't be able to secure a transfer once play has started.

