Premier League Results Week 1: Saturday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town topped the Premier League table on Saturday thanks to their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Elsewhere, Burnley beat nine-man Chelsea 3-2 in a five-goal thriller while Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw at Watford after Miguel Britos' 93rd-minute equaliser. Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wayne Rooney scored to hand Everton a 1-0 win over Stoke City, while Ahmed Hegazi did the same for West Bromwich Albion in their clash with Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

Here are all of Saturday's results:

Watford 3-3 Liverpool

Chelsea 2-3 Burnley

Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield Town

Everton 1-0 Stoke City

Southampton 0-0 Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Manchester City

The table can be found at the Premier League's official website, as can the list of top scorers.

Sam Vokes and Steve Mounie each bagged braces for Burnley and Huddersfield, respectively, putting them level with Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy after he netted twice against Arsenal on Friday:

Steve Mounie, Huddersfield Town: Two goals

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: Two goals

Sam Vokes, Burnley: Two goals

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea: One goal

Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: One goal

Wayne Rooney, Everton: One goal

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: One goal

Read on for a recap of how Saturday's action played out.

Recap

Huddersfield's first-ever goal in the Premier League came courtesy of Palace defender Joel Ward when he deflected Mathias Jorgensen's header in after 23 minutes, and their second came just three minutes later when Mounie headed home.

Mounie added a third for the Terriers in the second half, which was enough to lift them to the summit of the English top flight.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was pleased:

A chaotic game at Stamford Bridge saw Burnley capitalise on Gary Cahill's 14th-minute red card with three well-taken goals before half-time, as Stephen Ward struck a magnificent effort in between a volley and a header from Vokes.

Alvaro Morata's introduction lifted the Blues in the second half as he glanced in before nodding on for David Luiz, but Cesc Fabregas picked up a second booking to end his afternoon early.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey is concerned for the Blues on the back of the result:

The one silver lining was Morata, per Squawka Football:

If there was one for Liverpool, it would be that Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all scored.

The Reds twice came from behind as Stefano Okaka and Abdoulaye Doucoure both scored for Watford before Salah fired them ahead, but Britos scrambled home a controversial equaliser.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp felt it was offside, per BBC Sport's Neil Johnston: "It's obvious because the linesman is on the line. He needs to see it. I cannot change it. We would have had defensive areas we need to work on if we'd won 3-2. We were the better team, we should have won."

It took until the 70th minute for City to break the deadlock against Brighton, but when they did it was through a moment of outstanding quality as Sergio Aguero applied a finish to David Silva's slide-rule pass.

Footballer Joey Barton was impressed:

It was 2-0 soon after when Lewis Dunk headed Fernandinho's cross into his own net.

Rooney's fairytale return to Goodison Park as an Everton player saw him make the difference when he headed home Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cross to finish off a lovely team move from the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Southampton failed to take their chances as they dominated Swansea City for much of their meeting at St Mary's, with Dusan Tadic and Maya Yoshida guilty of missing clear-cut chances.