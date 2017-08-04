    Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Wants to Return to England During Tax Trial

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday June 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Frank Augstein/Associated Press

    Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo told a judge he wants to return to England during Monday's hearing in his tax fraud case.

    AS reported the news Friday, based off transcripts EFE published on Monday. 

    Per SER (h/t AS), the Portugal international has been accused of dodging taxes to the tune of €14.7 million. He answered a series of questions, during which he made the comments:

    "In England, I never had these problems, that's why I want to go back there.

    "I always paid my taxes, always. In England and in Spain. And I always paid. As you know, I can not hide anything, it would be ridiculous on my part to do such a thing. I am an open book. You don't need to do anything but type my name into Google and everything about Cristiano comes out. For example, Forbes magazine releases all of my earnings."

    Ronaldo isn't the first player to threaten to leave Spain as a result of fraud allegations. As reported by Sky Sports, Neymar's father told Cadena Ser his son could leave Barcelona due to similar issues with the court in 2015.

    The comments will undoubtedly lead to plenty of speculation, with former club Manchester United likely mentioned as a possible destination. It's worth noting Neymar never followed through on his threats, however, and only left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.  

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mbappe Injured in Monaco Victory

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Coutinho Out of Liverpool Friendly

      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Vermaelen Injured in Barcelona 1-1 Draw

      MARCA in English
      via MARCA in English
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Neymar: Messi Not Why I Left Barca

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report