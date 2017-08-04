Europa League Draw 2017-18: Schedule of Dates for Play-Off Round Fixtures

Europa League Draw 2017-18: Schedule of Dates for Play-Off Round FixturesAugust 4, 2017
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Everton will face Croatian outfit Hajduk Split in their UEFA Europa League play-off, it was confirmed in Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
The Toffees will play the first leg of the tie at Goodison Park before travelling to Stadion Poljud.
Italian giants AC Milan, aiming to return to the group stages of a European competition for the first since 2013-14, will take on Macedonian side Shkendija.
The two legs of the ties will be played on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.
