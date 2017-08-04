    Europa League Draw 2017-18: Schedule of Dates for Play-Off Round Fixtures

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Wayne Rooney of Everton shakes hands with Dominik Kruzllak of MFK Ruzomberok prior to the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round, First Leg match between Everton and MFK Ruzomberok at Goodison Park on July 27, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Everton will face Croatian outfit Hajduk Split in their UEFA Europa League play-off, it was confirmed in Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

    The Toffees will play the first leg of the tie at Goodison Park before travelling to Stadion Poljud.

    Italian giants AC Milan, aiming to return to the group stages of a European competition for the first since 2013-14, will take on Macedonian side Shkendija.

    The two legs of the ties will be played on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

          

