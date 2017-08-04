Champions League Draw 2017-18: Schedule of Dates for Play-Off Round Fixtures

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Liverpool will have to overcome Hoffenheim to make it into the UEFA Champions League group stages, as the two sides were paired together in Friday's play-off draw.

The first leg of the tie will be at Rhein-Neckar-Arena on either August 15 or 16, with the second leg to be played at Anfield on either August 22 or 23.

Sevilla were pitted against Champions League debutants Istanbul Basaksehir, while Napoli face a difficult tie against Nice. Elsewhere, Celtic will take on Kazakhstan's Astana.

Below is the draw in full for the play-off round of Europe's elite club competition, with the first team named to play the first leg at home.

Preview

While there has been plenty of excitement among the Liverpool fanbase about what the team can achieve in the Champions League this season, Jurgen Klopp's side still need to negotiate a potentially testing two-legged tie.

The signs have been positive for the Merseyside club in pre-season, though. Liverpool picked up where they left off last season in an attacking sense, and in the 3-0 win against Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup, they showed tremendous potency in the final third.

As noted by Squawka Football, plenty of players have been chipping in ahead of the start of the new campaign:

Mohamed Salah has given the Reds an edge in the final third, too. The Egyptian arrived from Roma early in the window and has immediately slotted in to the Liverpool attack, linking up brilliantly with Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Against Hoffenheim, all eyes will be on Roberto Firmino, though. The Brazilian forward was signed from the Bundesliga side and has become a key part of Klopp's XI in his two seasons at Anfield. He'll want to turn in a good performance in this one.

As will Hoffenheim, who enjoyed a tremendous year under their 30-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann last season. At home, they were particularly strong, as they went the entire term unbeaten.

Bundesliga journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt reckons the matches will be the biggest in the club's recent history and believes they can get through:

There are fascinating ties elsewhere, too. Journalist Lars Pollman is disappointed that either Napoli or Nice will miss out on the group stages, as well as one of Hoffenheim or Liverpool:

Sevilla are another side who will face a massive battle to get through, as they take on the Istanbul new boys.

Eduardo Berizzo, taking over from Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla, will be under pressure to steer his team into the group stages. But in finishing runners-up in the Turkish Super Lig last term, it's clear Basaksehir are not an outfit to be taken lightly.