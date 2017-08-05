Arsenal vs. Chelsea: 2017 English FA Community Shield TV Schedule, Live Stream

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The traditional curtain-raiser of the English season takes place on Sunday, as Arsenal face Chelsea in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

The FA Cup winners take on the Premier League champions, with the London teams wrapping up their pre-season activities.

Arsenal have added Alexandre Lacazette to their ranks, as manager Arsene Wenger attempts to add goals to his selection.

Chelsea have also purchased a top-class striker, with Alvaro Morata arriving from Real Madrid.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Sunday, Aug. 6

Time: 2 p.m. BST/ 9 a.m ET

TV: BT Sport (UK)/ Fox Sports (U.S.)

Stream: BT Sport, Fox Sports Go, fubo.tv

Preview

English football returns as the Gunners battle the Blues at the spiritual home of the beautiful game.

The sides had contrasting campaigns last season, as Chelsea lifted the Premier League after surrendering their crown to Leicester City 12 months before.

As the sun rose in west London, the heavens opened in the north of the capital, and Arsenal found themselves finishing out of the top four and out of the UEFA Champions League places for the 2017-18 campaign.

The Gunners have always found a way to qualify for Europe's main competition, but as Chelsea regained their status at the top, it was Wenger's men who made way.

According to Joe Short of the Daily Express, Arsenal will give late fitness tests to Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, with Wenger proclaiming Alexis Sanchez or Shkodran Mustafi might miss the prestigious friendly.

"For us it is a good opportunity to repeat the performance from the final and give competition to players who need it," said Wenger. "The next competition has a trophy at stake and we want to win it and repeat the result from the FA Cup final."

Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the cup final, prevailing 2-1 to prevent Blues coach Antonio Conte from winning the English double in his first year in charge.

Morata will be tasked as the primary No. 9 by Conte, and his productivity will be expected to bring immediate success.

The 24-year-old hit 18 goals in La Liga and the Champions League last season, according to WhoScored.com, and Chelsea will demand this as a minimum return this term.

Prediction

Both teams have shown inconsistencies in pre-season, and Wenger and Conte will want to see improvements in fitness at Wembley.

The inclusion of Lacazette will be fascinating if he makes the starting XI, giving the Gunners a genuine striker for an important campaign.

The former Lyon man should relieve the scoring pressure on the attack, patrolling the penalty area with menace and speed.

The success of the France international will be pivotal for Wenger, and if he doesn't hit the ground running, Arsenal will struggle if Sanchez is not present.

The Gunners are comfortable at Wembley, but Chelsea have shown recent flashes of brilliance in recent weeks.

Predicted Score: Chelsea win 1-0