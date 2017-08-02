Atletico Madrid Beat Liverpool on Penalties, Win 2017 Audi Cup

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid won the 2017 Audi Cup on Wednesday, beating Liverpool after a penalty shootout. The two teams were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes, and the shootout finished 5-4.

Keidi Bare gave the Rojiblancos the lead with a header from close range, one of the few highlights of a dull first half. Roberto Firmino tied things up from the penalty spot after the break.

In the shootout, Jordan Henderson was the only player to miss a spot-kick, and Felipe Luis bagged the winner.

Bleacher Report's Karl Matchett shared the team sheet:

Fans hoping for a fast-paced showpiece were left disappointed early, as both teams came out cautiously and showed plenty of rust. Perhaps not surprisingly, the sides treated the friendly as just that, prompting this tweet from Matchett:

Atletico were the more positive side, pressing high, but the first chance fell to Dominic Solanke, with the youngster heading wide. Ben Woodburn also went close with an acrobatic effort, but all in all, the Rojiblancos weren't really troubled.

Sadio Mane and James Milner were booked before the Spaniards took the lead through Bare, courtesy of some dreadful defending. Goalkeeper Danny Ward made a spectacular save to deny Angel Correa, and while the entire Reds defence stood still to watch the ball, Bare snuck in and easily headed home.

Anfield HQ felt bad for the back-up stopper, who deserved better for his incredible save:

Joe Gomez followed Mane and Milner into the referee's book, and the rest of the half played out with few noteworthy incidents.

To no one's surprise, Liverpool made a ton of changes to start the second half, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

While Solanke threatened again from a cross, heading over, Atletico had few problems keeping the Reds at bay.

To make matters worse, Atletico manager Diego Simeone brought some top players off his bench in the second half, with Antoine Griezmann and Luis making an appearance.

Jose Gimenez almost beat his own goalkeeper with an odd clearance, and Divock Origi claimed a penalty after some light contact in the box.

The Belgian got his penalty inside the final 10 minutes, however, after contact with Gabi. Replays suggested it was a blatant dive, however.

Even Liverpool fans admitted Origi went down easily:

Firmino didn't care one bit, expertly putting the chance away.

Andrew Robertson had a late chance to win it, firing a shot across the goal, and penalties would decide the final. Henderson missed the Reds' second effort, and Atletico were perfect from the spot, with Luis scoring the decider.