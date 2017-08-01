MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid: Key Players, Live-Stream and TV Info

John Raoux/Associated Press

Real Madrid will meet a team of stars from Major League Soccer in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago on Wednesday. Footballing greats such as Bastian Schweinsteiger, David Villa and former Los Blancos playmaker Kaka will feature for the North American-based league.

This notable trio will be joined by some players familiar to Premier League audiences, particularly ex-Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard. As for Real, the UEFA Champions League holders will arrive in the Windy City boasting a familiar contingent of their own stars, including attackers Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema and midfield pass-master Luka Modric.

Before a preview, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Wednesday, August 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. (Thursday) BST

TV Info: Fox Sports 1, Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, Sky Go

Real are already looking forward to seeing Kaka again. Manager Zinedine Zidane said as much after watching his team lose to Manchester United on penalties in the International Champions Cup, per Geoff Lepper of MLSSoccer.com: "Obviously, it'll be nice to see Kaka. He's an important player in the history of Real Madrid. It'll be nice for his ex-teammates so see him as well."

It's fair to say Kaka never hit the heights he achieved at AC Milan during his time with Los Merengues. Yet the Brazilian, who inspired the Rossoneri to the 2007 UEFA Champions League title after leading them to the 2005 final, has reminded fans of his flair and wizardry during his time with Orlando City. He has four goals and four assists in 15 games.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The 35-year-old isn't the only veteran who has used MLS to turn back the clock. Schweinsteiger endured a tough time at Manchester United but has impressed for Chicago Fire, tallying two goals and five assists in 17 matches, per MLSSoccer.com.

As a result, the 33-year-old Schweinsteiger will now captain the All-Stars on his home pitch of Soldier Field, per ESPN.co.uk.

Villa still knows where the net is, even at 35, with 14 goals and seven assists in 20 matches. The prolific New York City FC ace also knows all about a rivalry with Real from his days with Barcelona.

Yet Villa and Kaka won't be the only gifted attackers capable of concerning Zidane and Real. Mexico international Giovani dos Santos and Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco (11 goals) will also cause problems.

As for Los Blancos, Zidane may look to give playing time to fringe players such as 26-year-old winger Lucas Vazquez. Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos is also in the squad and could feature after signing from Real Betis.

Giovanni Sanvido/Getty Images

Real have played a busy program this pre-season thanks to the ICC tournament. They also have upcoming fixtures in the UEFA Super Cup and the Supercopa de Espana to fulfil.

Expect Zidane to use the depth of his squad in Chicago.

Even so, the Champions League holders still have enough quality available to edge what promises to be an entertaining exhibition.