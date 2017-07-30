USA vs. Brazil: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2017 Tournament of Nations

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

USA need to bounce back after losing their first match of the 2017 Tournament of Nations to Australia. Rebounding won't be easy, though, when the USWNT face Brazil at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on Sunday.

Brazil themselves are still chasing a first win after being held to a 1-1 draw by Japan to open the tournament.

Before a preview, here are the schedule and live-streaming details:

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Tameka Butt's goal was all Australia needed to beat the U.S. in Seattle on Thursday. However, a one-goal margin of victory didn't do the Matildas full justice for the way they controlled the match.

The U.S. were shorn of ideas in midfield and jittery defensively. When they did get the ball forward, coach Jill Ellis' players found Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams a stubborn figure.

ESPNW.com's Graham Hays noted how Ellis left several notable players, including Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, on the bench. Yet Ellis still needed her familiar stars late on, a sign of the lack of strength in depth in this squad, as well as how the hosts are approaching the tournament, per Hays: "What will worry, disappoint, frustrate or infuriate many is that the U.S. women again generally failed to threaten the goal until those familiar faces entered as second-half substitutes. Until the game necessitated throwing caution to the wind and attacking with numbers."

By contrast, Brazil weren't lacking for forward-thinking impetus, despite being held by Japan. Camila equalised three minutes before full-time but only after Brazil had peppered the Japanese goal with shots.

There was typical fluency and flair in the final third, as Marta, Debinha and Gabi Nunes all combined effortlessly.

If there is one ray of hope for the U.S., it comes from how vulnerable the Brazilians looked defensively. Not only did Japan score, but they offered a constant threat en route to 19 shots at goal, per USSoccer.com.

Yet it's Brazil who have the firepower to heap more misery on Ellis and her players. The USWNT has now lost three matches in a row on home soil in 2017, per Mike Hytner of the Guardian.

Unless some of the big names play from the start, there is little reason to believe the hosts will snap the streak against Marta and Co.