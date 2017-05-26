    Champions League Final to Be Played Under Closed Roof Due to Security Concerns

    The UEFA Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid on June 3 will be played under a closed roof at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff due to security fears. 

    According to the Daily Mirror's Ian Mitchelmore, the Football Association of Wales have taken the decision after "recommendations made by the authorities over the last few weeks." 

    According to AS, it will mark the first time in the competition's history the match is played under a closed roof:

    Real Madrid will try to become the first team to successfully defend their Champions League title under the current format, while Juventus chase their first win in the competition since 1996 and have a chance to join the list of treble-winning sides after winning both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia.