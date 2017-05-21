Chivas Advance to Liga MX Final After 1-1 Draw vs. Toluca in 2nd Leg

HECTOR GUERRERO/Getty Images

Chivas are headed to the Liga MX final after advancing on a 2-2 aggregate score against Toluca in the semifinals.

The teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the first leg Thursday and then replicated the matchup with another 1-1 finish in Sunday's second leg.

As the higher seed in the Clausura, Chivas win with the even score, just as the team did in the quarterfinals.

This will be the first final appearance for Guadalajara since 2006, with the last title also coming that year.

Nestor Calderon scored the opening goal of the match on a free-kick from a tough angle, via Univision Deportes:

Toluca responded at the start of the second half, with Fernando Uribe knocking home the equalizer in the 48th minute:

However, the team needed one more goal to advance on the aggregate score and couldn't find it.

Eric Gomez of ESPN gave credit to a man making his first start in over a month:

Guadalajara looked like the better team from the start, clearly more aggressive in the opening half. They had the majority of possession and took nine shots in the first 45 minutes.

Alfredo Talavera almost gifted an opening goal when he left the net open, but the Orbelin Pineda shot hit the bar:

The close chances finally turned into a score after a questionable foul on Efrain Velarde gave Chivas a free-kick outside the box. Instead of sending it in for a teammate, Calderon just drove it next to the near post and into the net.

While the sun might have caused problems for Talavera in net, Tom Marshall of ESPN discussed the work that went into the play:

The score meant Toluca needed two goals to have a chance of advancing. The first-half play featured little indication this would happen.

However, just three minutes into the second half Toluca forced their way back into the match. Uribe scored on a cross from Enrique Triverio, creating a lot of drama for the rest of the contest.

Chivas' conservative approach made the difference, though, as the visitors had a tough time earning too many legitimate chances down the stretch. The defense was enough to hold on, and the popular club was able to advance to the next round.

Guadalajara will now take on the winner of the other semifinal between Tijuana and Tigres. While Tigres hold a 2-0 lead going into the second leg Sunday night, Tijuana were the top club during the Clausura season and could remain a threat going forward.