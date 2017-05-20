Malaga vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Real Madrid only need a point in Malaga this Sunday to win a first La Liga title since 2012. Los Blancos lead bitter rivals Barcelona by three points, but the Blaugrana have a superior head-to-head record, so the leaders must avoid defeat at La Rosaleda Stadium.

As they so often do, Los Merengues will once again rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver in a big game. The prolific No. 7 scored twice to help Real win their crucial game in hand in Celta Vigo on Wednesday and will be the key man for the leaders.

However, Real shouldn't count on having things easy in Malaga. The hosts are a capable side and have produced some impressive results recently, including wins over Barca and UEFA Europa League semi-finalists Celta.

Before a preview and a look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Sunday, May 21

Time: 7 p.m. BST. 2 p.m. ET.

TV Info: Sky Sports 1. beIN Sports.

Live Stream: Sky Go.

Preview

This match is already shrouded in an element of controversy. Last month, the Blaugrana lodged a complaint with La Liga after Malaga coach Michel, a former Real player, declared himself a fan of Los Blancos, while owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani made disparaging comments about Barcelona, per Alex Terrell of The Sun.

Yet despite the complaints, Michel didn't do the club he played for any favours the last time he faced them as manager, per AS English:

Michel has enough quality at his disposal to wound Los Blancos again. The Malaga midfield is filled with technical talent, particularly in the form of reported Arsenal target Pablo Fornals.

Meanwhile, ex-Barca prospect Sandro Ramirez is a major threat in front of goal, having found the net 14 times in La Liga this season, per WhoScored.com.

Of course, Real will also arrive in Malaga with a strong squad, a group boosted by the likely return of James Rodriguez. The Colombian No. 10 missed out against Celta but was back in training recently, per Javier Garcia of the club's official website: "The rest of the group, now joined by James and the Castilla player Enzo, carried out a session where ball work was the main focus."

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

However, the same source noted forward Gareth Bale and right-back Dani Carvajal are still being treated with caution: "Bale and Carvajal, who are continuing their recovery processes, carried out tailor-made exercises out on the pitch."

James' return gives manager Zinedine Zidane one more match-winner to call on in the final third. Yet the attacker to watch will be Isco.

The former Malaga star has been in exceptional form during the second half of the season, using flair, pace and craft to create a host of chances for Ronaldo and Co. Squawka Football detailed the gifted attacking midfielder's decisive contributions:

Isco has been terrific, but it's still all about Ronaldo, who has saved his best for when it matters most:

One of the main reasons Ronaldo has performed so well during the season's crunch period has been Zidane's willingness to rest him at times this season, according to ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan.

A fresh Ronaldo will again prove decisive for a Real squad with the defensive resolve and depth of attacking talent to finish the season as worthy champions.