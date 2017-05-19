U-20 World Cup 2017: Dates, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

England, Uruguay and the U.S. will be among the strongest contenders at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Both England and the U.S. boast stars with experience at Premier League clubs, while Uruguay can count on a gifted attacker who experienced this tournament back in 2015.

Expect these three teams to progress from their respective groups thanks to their precocious talents. Elsewhere, France also look strong and are in a favourable group, along with New Zealand, Honduras and Vietnam.

Les Bleus won this tournament in 2013 and have the talent to figure heavily in the latter stages again.

FIFA.com has the full schedule for the group stage, which gets underway on Saturday. The second stage will begin on May 30 with the round of 16, and the final is played on June 11.

England and France Good Bets to Reach Semi-Finals

The junior Three Lions arrive at the tournament underpinned by some Premier League experience. It mostly comes from Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 20-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Toffees in England's top flight this season, scoring once, per WhoScored.com. Yet Calvert-Lewin isn't the only Premier League attacker England can rely on in South Korea.

There's also Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo and Chelsea's Dominic Solanke. The latter won't sign a new contract with the Blues and has been attracting interest from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, per MailOnline's Simon Jones. Scottish giants Celtic are also keen on the 19-year-old, according to Liam Spence of the Daily Express.

One of England's more intriguing options is Arsenal utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He's versatile enough to operate as a full-back, on the flanks or in central midfield.

His time with the Gunners has made Maitland-Niles technically proficient. He also made a breakthrough this season by making four starts in domestic cup matches, as well as an appearance off the substitutes' bench in the league, per WhoScored.com.

England open against Argentina and dangerous striker Ezequiel Ponce. However, this squad has enough burgeoning quality to advance from Group A and reach the semi-final stage.

France should join England in the final four, even if the squad isn't as strong as 2013's vintage. Four years ago, France could rely on midfielders Paul Pogba and Geoffrey Kondogbia and Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo.

Coach Ludovic Batelli can't call on talent quite on the same level, but he still has players who will make an impact. The most notable is Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lucas Tousart.

He has caught the eye of Manchester United this season, per the Daily Mirror. It's understandable the 20-year-old, who has been compared to France World Cup winner Didier Deschamps, has impressed United.

UEFA.com's Sebastien Blanchard once described Tousart as a "defensive midfielder with a good range of passing" and "excellent at tackling and recovering possession."

The player is also credited with underrated potential as an attacking force by Goal's Robin Bairner: "He is increasingly looking a fine all-rounder, and his goal against Monaco highlighted not only his improved ability to get forward and support his attackers but also his surprising abilities in the air."

This tournament offers the perfect chance for Tousart to prove he justifies the hype. He must be the linchpin in the middle France will need to dominate possession and make their superior overall talent count in Group E.

Les Bleus should also be strong at the back thanks to Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont. He's a rising young stopper who has interested Arsenal, according to Calciomercato.com (h/t TalkSport).

Lafont and Tousart will ensure France have a strong enough spine to credibly compete against any team at the tournament.

Gedion Zelalem and Rodrigo Amaral Will Star

When Gedion Zelalem exploded on to the scene during a preseason tour for Arsenal in 2013, many expected him to make rapid strides. Yet it hasn't quite worked out that way, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger regularly loaning the player out.

At his best, though, Zelalem is a consummate playmaker with the intelligence, vision and technique to thread numerous passes between the lines and create chances. This junior master of the through ball will be the key player for the U.S.

Zelalem's guile and quality in possession mean he will be counted on to control passing, per Will Parchman of MLSSoccer.com: "Gedion Zelalem will almost certainly start and provide the possession metronome."

One other player primed for a big tournament is Uruguay attacker Rodrigo Amaral. Goal's Daniel Edwards compared the 20-year-old favourably to compatriot Diego Forlan: "His easy control and proficiency with both feet make comparisons with Forlan more than apt."

Like Forlan, Amaral's game is also defined by subtle and swift movement off the ball. He times his runs superbly and has a habit of ghosting into space, even in a crowded box.

Uruguay boast some significant talent at this tournament, including soon-to-be Juventus ace Rodrigo Bentancur. If the supply is right, Amaral will score the goals Uruguay need to win the trophy.