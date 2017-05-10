Champions League Final 2017: Date, Venue, More for Real Madrid vs. Juventus

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press

Real Madrid will defend their UEFA Champions League title against Juventus on Saturday, June 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The clash of giants was confirmed after the sides eliminated Atletico Madrid and Monaco, respectively, in the last four of the competition.

Los Blancos are aiming for a 12th European Cup title after constant success in recent years.

The Italian champions were in dangerous form as they disposed of the best side in Ligue 1 this term, winning both legs to progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Real knocked out Atletico at the Vicente Calderon Stadium as they collected a 4-2 aggregate win on Wednesday.

Despite being the greatest side in Italy and recent finalists, Juve have often struggled to match the best units in Europe over the years until making a statement in the quarter-finals when they convincingly eliminated Barcelona without conceding a goal in either leg.

Juve have blended Italian defensive steel with wonderful attacking play as Gonzalo Higuain proves himself to be one of the best strikers on the planet.

The former Galactico has been in electric form this season, scoring five goals in 11 Champions League appearances in the countdown to Cardifff, according to WhoScored.com.

Real's form is unrivalled in Europe's biggest competition, and Los Blancos continue to be the benchmark all teams are measured by.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead from the front for coach Zinedine Zidane, having scored 10 goals in only 12 Champions League games, per WhoScored.com.

Real will be seeking a double as they chase the La Liga crown alongside the Champions League, but Juve are worthy opponents on current form and also chasing a trophy double.

The Italians' defeats of Barca and Monaco proved they can close down attacking forces while being ruthless in the final third, and Real will be highly aware of their threat.

The presence of Higuain could create space for Paulo Dybala to shine, and the diminutive hitman has been waiting for a huge stage to prove his world-class potential.

Madrid will be many football fans' favourites as June 3 approaches, but Juve have the quality and depth to cause a major shock in the showpiece final in Wales.

Prediction: Juve win 2-1