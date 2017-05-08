Juventus vs. Monaco: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Juventus host AS Monaco in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, with one foot already in the final after a 2-0 win in France last week.

A Gonzalo Higuain brace gave the Bianconeri a comfortable cushion after the first leg, and the Serie A giants should finish the job at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Monaco's only hope is their own ability to get goals in bunches, although even a team as free-scoring as this one will struggle to break down Juve's savvy defence.

Before a preview and a look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST. 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2. Fox Sports 1.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. Fox Soccer 2GO.

Preview

The onus is on Monaco to get goals early in Turin. Fortunately, it's something the Ligue 1 leaders can do.

Monaco won 3-0 in Nancy on Saturday to stay top of Ligue 1. Scoring three is something manager Leonardo Jardim's side has made a habit of this season, per the Champions League official Twitter account:

One of the key members of Monaco's prolific forward line has been 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe. The precocious talent has netted 24 goals in all competitions this season, including five in the Champions League, per WhoScored.com.

Mbappe took to Twitter to declare himself ready and eager for the return leg:

Mbappe's star is on the rise, but Higuain is already an established goal-getter. He followed his brace in Monaco by scoring the equaliser for Juventus in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Torino.

Higuain will again count on supply from Juve's pillars of creativity—classy forward Paulo Dybala and mercurial midfield schemer Miralem Pjanic.

The latter could boss this game if Monaco are missing a key cog from their midfield. Physical holding player Tiemoue Bakayoko is listed as doubtful, per the tournament's official website.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Not having Bakayoko's power and defensive instincts would be a big miss for a Monaco side that cannot afford to conceded another goal. The visitors could also use the raiding runs of full-back Djibril Sidibe, who is another doubt, per the same source.

Ultimately, though, the task looks too tough for Monaco to turn around a two-goal deficit against a side as well-drilled as Juve. Expect the Serie A leaders to reach their second Champions League final in three seasons.