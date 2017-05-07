Championship Table 2017: Football Results, Final Standings and Play-off Fixtures

Championship Table 2017: Football Results, Final Standings and Play-off FixturesMay 7, 2017
Newcastle United won the Sky Bet EFL Championship on the final day of the season as Brighton and Hove Albion conceded in the closing moments at Aston Villa on Sunday.
The Seagulls drew 1-1 after leading in the second half, handing the trophy to the Magpies who defeated Barnsley 3-0.
The play-offs will be contested by Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Fulham after a frantic final day.
Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are joined in relegation by Blackburn Rovers, whose victory against Brentford could not save them from the drop.
Here are Sunday's results:
|Championship 2017: Final-Day Results
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Aston Villa
|1-1
|Brighton
|Brentford
|1-3
|Blackburn
|Bristol City
|0-1
|Birmingham
|Burton
|2-4
|Reading
|Huddersfield
|0-3
|Cardiff
|Newcastle
|3-0
|Barnsley
|Norwich
|4-0
|QPR
|Nottingham Forest
|3-0
|Ipswich
|Rotherham
|1-1
|Derby
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1-2
|Fulham
|Wigan
|1-1
|Leeds
|Wolves
|1-0
|Preston
Here is the final table:
|Championship Table 2017: Final Standings
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|1.
|Newcastle United
|46
|29
|7
|10
|45
|94
|2.
|Brighton
|46
|28
|9
|9
|34
|93
|3.
|Reading
|46
|26
|7
|13
|4
|85
|4.
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|24
|9
|13
|15
|81
|5.
|Huddersfield
|46
|25
|6
|15
|-2
|81
|6.
|Fulham
|46
|22
|14
|10
|28
|80
|7.
|Leeds
|46
|22
|9
|15
|14
|75
|8.
|Norwich
|46
|20
|10
|16
|16
|70
|9.
|Derby
|46
|18
|13
|15
|4
|67
|10.
|Brentford
|46
|18
|10
|18
|10
|64
|11.
|Preston
|46
|16
|14
|16
|1
|62
|12.
|Cardiff
|46
|17
|11
|18
|-1
|62
|13.
|Aston Villa
|46
|16
|14
|16
|-1
|62
|14.
|Barnsley
|46
|15
|13
|18
|-3
|58
|15.
|Wolves
|46
|16
|10
|20
|-4
|58
|16.
|Ipswich
|46
|13
|16
|17
|-10
|55
|17.
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|9
|22
|-6
|54
|18.
|QPR
|46
|15
|8
|23
|-14
|53
|19.
|Birmingham
|46
|13
|14
|19
|-19
|53
|20.
|Burton
|46
|13
|13
|20
|-14
|52
|21.
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|14
|9
|23
|-10
|51
|22.
|Blackburn Rovers
|46
|12
|15
|19
|-12
|51
|23.
|Wigan
|46
|10
|12
|24
|-17
|42
|24.
|Rotherham
|46
|5
|8
|33
|-58
|23
Here are the play-off fixtures:
|Championship 2017: Play-Off Schedule
|Date
|Leg
|Time (BST)
|Match
|May 13
|1st leg
|5:30 p.m.
|Fulham vs. Reading
|May 14
|1st leg
|12 p.m.
|Huddersfield vs. Sheffield Wednesday
|May 16
|2nd leg
|7:45 p.m.
|Reading vs. Fulham
|May 17
|2nd leg
|7:45 p.m.
|Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield
Final Day Recap
Newcastle are back in the Premier League as winners of the Championship after Brighton conceded in the 89th minute at Villa Park.
It appeared Brighton would cap off a brilliant season with silverware, but Villa dug in and snatched a goal through Jack Grealish.
The result sparked scenes of jubilation at St James' Park after strikes from Ayoze Perez, Chancel Mbemba and Dwight Gayle sealed the points.
The moment was captured by The Times' George Caulkin as the news of Brighton's failure filtered through:
George Caulkin @CaulkinTheTimes
The moment when Newcastle won the Championship. #Nufc https://t.co/kYqO4DzDZp5/7/2017, 1:37:04 PM
There was drama at the other end of the table as Blackburn went down on goal difference, with Nottingham Forest saving themselves with a 3-0 win at home to Ipswich Town.
Birmingham City's 1-0 victory away at Bristol City kept them clear of relegation as manager Harry Redknapp celebrated at the final whistle.