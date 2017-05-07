    Championship Table 2017: Football Results, Final Standings and Play-off Fixtures

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Newcastle United celebrate after winning the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Barnsley at St James' Park on May 7, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
    Newcastle United won the Sky Bet EFL Championship on the final day of the season as Brighton and Hove Albion conceded in the closing moments at Aston Villa on Sunday.

    The Seagulls drew 1-1 after leading in the second half, handing the trophy to the Magpies who defeated Barnsley 3-0.

    The play-offs will be contested by Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Fulham after a frantic final day.

    Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are joined in relegation by Blackburn Rovers, whose victory against Brentford could not save them from the drop.

    Here are Sunday's results:

    Championship 2017: Final-Day Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Aston Villa1-1Brighton
    Brentford1-3Blackburn
    Bristol City0-1Birmingham
    Burton2-4Reading
    Huddersfield0-3Cardiff
    Newcastle3-0Barnsley
    Norwich4-0QPR
    Nottingham Forest3-0Ipswich
    Rotherham1-1Derby
    Sheffield Wednesday1-2Fulham
    Wigan1-1Leeds
    Wolves1-0Preston
    Here is the final table:

    Championship Table 2017: Final Standings
    Pos.TeamPWDLGDPTS
    1.Newcastle United46297104594
    2.Brighton4628993493
    3.Reading4626713485
    4.Sheffield Wednesday46249131581
    5.Huddersfield4625615-281
    6.Fulham462214102880
    7.Leeds46229151475
    8.Norwich462010161670
    9.Derby46181315467
    10.Brentford461810181064
    11.Preston46161416162
    12.Cardiff46171118-162
    13.Aston Villa46161416-162
    14.Barnsley46151318-358
    15.Wolves46161020-458
    16.Ipswich46131617-1055
    17.Bristol City4615922-654
    18.QPR4615823-1453
    19.Birmingham46131419-1953
    20.Burton46131320-1452
    21.Nottingham Forest4614923-1051
    22.Blackburn Rovers46121519-1251
    23.Wigan46101224-1742
    24.Rotherham465833-5823
    Here are the play-off fixtures:

    Championship 2017: Play-Off Schedule
    DateLegTime (BST)Match
    May 131st leg5:30 p.m.Fulham vs. Reading
    May 141st leg12 p.m.Huddersfield vs. Sheffield Wednesday
    May 162nd leg7:45 p.m.Reading vs. Fulham
    May 172nd leg7:45 p.m.Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield
    Final Day Recap

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Newcastle United manmager Rafa Benitez celebrates after winning the Sky Bet Championship Title after the match between Newcastle United and Barnsley at St James' Park on May 7, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
    Newcastle are back in the Premier League as winners of the Championship after Brighton conceded in the 89th minute at Villa Park.

    It appeared Brighton would cap off a brilliant season with silverware, but Villa dug in and snatched a goal through Jack Grealish.

    The result sparked scenes of jubilation at St James' Park after strikes from Ayoze Perez, Chancel Mbemba and Dwight Gayle sealed the points.

    The moment was captured by The Times' George Caulkin as the news of Brighton's failure filtered through:

    There was drama at the other end of the table as Blackburn went down on goal difference, with Nottingham Forest saving themselves with a 3-0 win at home to Ipswich Town.

    Birmingham City's 1-0 victory away at Bristol City kept them clear of relegation as manager Harry Redknapp celebrated at the final whistle.