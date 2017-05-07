Championship Table 2017: Football Results, Final Standings and Play-off Fixtures

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United won the Sky Bet EFL Championship on the final day of the season as Brighton and Hove Albion conceded in the closing moments at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Seagulls drew 1-1 after leading in the second half, handing the trophy to the Magpies who defeated Barnsley 3-0.

The play-offs will be contested by Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Fulham after a frantic final day.

Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are joined in relegation by Blackburn Rovers, whose victory against Brentford could not save them from the drop.

Here are Sunday's results:

Championship 2017: Final-Day Results Home Score Away Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton Brentford 1-3 Blackburn Bristol City 0-1 Birmingham Burton 2-4 Reading Huddersfield 0-3 Cardiff Newcastle 3-0 Barnsley Norwich 4-0 QPR Nottingham Forest 3-0 Ipswich Rotherham 1-1 Derby Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Fulham Wigan 1-1 Leeds Wolves 1-0 Preston BBC Sport

Here is the final table:

Championship Table 2017: Final Standings Pos. Team P W D L GD PTS 1. Newcastle United 46 29 7 10 45 94 2. Brighton 46 28 9 9 34 93 3. Reading 46 26 7 13 4 85 4. Sheffield Wednesday 46 24 9 13 15 81 5. Huddersfield 46 25 6 15 -2 81 6. Fulham 46 22 14 10 28 80 7. Leeds 46 22 9 15 14 75 8. Norwich 46 20 10 16 16 70 9. Derby 46 18 13 15 4 67 10. Brentford 46 18 10 18 10 64 11. Preston 46 16 14 16 1 62 12. Cardiff 46 17 11 18 -1 62 13. Aston Villa 46 16 14 16 -1 62 14. Barnsley 46 15 13 18 -3 58 15. Wolves 46 16 10 20 -4 58 16. Ipswich 46 13 16 17 -10 55 17. Bristol City 46 15 9 22 -6 54 18. QPR 46 15 8 23 -14 53 19. Birmingham 46 13 14 19 -19 53 20. Burton 46 13 13 20 -14 52 21. Nottingham Forest 46 14 9 23 -10 51 22. Blackburn Rovers 46 12 15 19 -12 51 23. Wigan 46 10 12 24 -17 42 24. Rotherham 46 5 8 33 -58 23 BBC Sport

Here are the play-off fixtures:

Championship 2017: Play-Off Schedule Date Leg Time (BST) Match May 13 1st leg 5:30 p.m. Fulham vs. Reading May 14 1st leg 12 p.m. Huddersfield vs. Sheffield Wednesday May 16 2nd leg 7:45 p.m. Reading vs. Fulham May 17 2nd leg 7:45 p.m. Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield BBC Sport

Final Day Recap

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle are back in the Premier League as winners of the Championship after Brighton conceded in the 89th minute at Villa Park.

It appeared Brighton would cap off a brilliant season with silverware, but Villa dug in and snatched a goal through Jack Grealish.

The result sparked scenes of jubilation at St James' Park after strikes from Ayoze Perez, Chancel Mbemba and Dwight Gayle sealed the points.

The moment was captured by The Times' George Caulkin as the news of Brighton's failure filtered through:

There was drama at the other end of the table as Blackburn went down on goal difference, with Nottingham Forest saving themselves with a 3-0 win at home to Ipswich Town.

Birmingham City's 1-0 victory away at Bristol City kept them clear of relegation as manager Harry Redknapp celebrated at the final whistle.