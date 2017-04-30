La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 35 Results and Updated Standings

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The battle for the European spots continued during Sunday's La Liga action, with Athletic Bilbao and Eibar winning their Week 35 matches.

Athletic's win over Celta Vigo saw them leap over Basque rivals Real Sociedad in the standings, while Alaves continued their superb first campaign in La Liga, beating Real Betis. Leganes' defeat in the Basque country means they're still not mathematically assured a spot in next year's top division.

Here's a look at Sunday's results:

La Liga Results Osasuna 2-2 Deportivo Real Betis 1-4 Alaves Eibar 2-0 Leganes Celta Vigo 0-3 Athletic WhoScored.com

The current La Liga standings:

La Liga Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Barcelona 35 25 6 4 104 33 +71 81 2 Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 92 39 +53 81 3 Atletico Madrid 35 21 8 6 65 25 +40 71 4 Sevilla 34 20 8 6 60 40 +20 68 5 Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 +24 63 6 Athletic Club 35 19 5 11 51 38 +13 62 7 Real Sociedad 35 19 4 12 54 48 +6 61 8 Eibar 35 15 9 11 54 45 +9 54 9 Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 -2 50 10 Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 -5 48 11 Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 -8 44 12 Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 -11 40 13 Las Palmas 35 10 9 16 52 66 -14 39 14 Malaga 34 10 9 15 40 49 -9 39 15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 -19 37 16 Deportivo La Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 -20 32 17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 -23 30 18 Sporting Gijon 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32 24 19 Granada 35 4 8 23 28 74 -46 20 20 Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 -47 19 WhoScored.com

In Sunday's late match, Raul Garcia struck twice to continue his superb season and hand Athletic a routine win over Celta Vigo.

As shared by OptaJose, no midfielder has performed better from a statistical point of view:

Athletic have played some excellent football of late, winning their last four matches to ensure the battle for a top-six spot for Europe goes down to the wire. Real Sociedad have also been on fire recently, so fans are in for an epic finale to the season.

Eibar's chances of overtaking either side are slim at best, but they did what they had to do on Sunday, cruising past lowly Leganes. Kike and Sergi Enrich decided the fixture in a span of minutes and, per the league's official Twitter account, halted their team's slide in the process:

Eibar were winless in their last three matches, a run that has likely doomed their European chances.

Incredibly enough, Alaves sit just six points behind the Basque minnows in the standings, underlining what a spectacular season it has been for football in the region. A 4-1 demolition of Real Betis gave El Glorioso their 12th win of the season on Sunday.

Per OptaJose, it also set a club record:

Loanee Ruben Pardo gave the hosts the lead, but Nenad Krsticic, Ruben Sobrino, Christian Santos and Aleksandar Katai turned the situation around for Alaves.

Deportivo La Coruna failed to secure their spot in next year's La Liga at Osasuna, playing out a 2-2 draw. The Galicians maintain an eight-point lead over Sporting Gijon, however.