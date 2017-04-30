La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 35 Results and Updated Standings

La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 35 Results and Updated StandingsApril 30, 2017
The battle for the European spots continued during Sunday's La Liga action, with Athletic Bilbao and Eibar winning their Week 35 matches.
Athletic's win over Celta Vigo saw them leap over Basque rivals Real Sociedad in the standings, while Alaves continued their superb first campaign in La Liga, beating Real Betis. Leganes' defeat in the Basque country means they're still not mathematically assured a spot in next year's top division.
Here's a look at Sunday's results:
|La Liga Results
|Osasuna
|2-2
|Deportivo
|Real Betis
|1-4
|Alaves
|Eibar
|2-0
|Leganes
|Celta Vigo
|0-3
|Athletic
|WhoScored.com
The current La Liga standings:
|La Liga Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Barcelona
|35
|25
|6
|4
|104
|33
|+71
|81
|2
|Real Madrid
|34
|25
|6
|3
|92
|39
|+53
|81
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|35
|21
|8
|6
|65
|25
|+40
|71
|4
|Sevilla
|34
|20
|8
|6
|60
|40
|+20
|68
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|18
|9
|8
|52
|28
|+24
|63
|6
|Athletic Club
|35
|19
|5
|11
|51
|38
|+13
|62
|7
|Real Sociedad
|35
|19
|4
|12
|54
|48
|+6
|61
|8
|Eibar
|35
|15
|9
|11
|54
|45
|+9
|54
|9
|Espanyol
|35
|13
|11
|11
|45
|47
|-2
|50
|10
|Alaves
|35
|12
|12
|11
|36
|41
|-5
|48
|11
|Celta Vigo
|34
|13
|5
|16
|49
|57
|-8
|44
|12
|Valencia
|35
|11
|7
|17
|50
|61
|-11
|40
|13
|Las Palmas
|35
|10
|9
|16
|52
|66
|-14
|39
|14
|Malaga
|34
|10
|9
|15
|40
|49
|-9
|39
|15
|Real Betis
|35
|10
|7
|18
|38
|57
|-19
|37
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|35
|7
|11
|17
|39
|59
|-20
|32
|17
|Leganes
|35
|7
|9
|19
|30
|53
|-23
|30
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|35
|5
|9
|21
|38
|70
|-32
|24
|19
|Granada
|35
|4
|8
|23
|28
|74
|-46
|20
|20
|Osasuna
|35
|3
|10
|22
|37
|84
|-47
|19
|WhoScored.com
In Sunday's late match, Raul Garcia struck twice to continue his superb season and hand Athletic a routine win over Celta Vigo.
As shared by OptaJose, no midfielder has performed better from a statistical point of view:
OptaJose @OptaJose
21 - No other La Liga midfielder has been involved in more goals than Raul Garcia this season (13 goals, 8 assists - all comps). Warrior. https://t.co/6H78ZHL5It4/30/2017, 7:27:12 PM
Athletic have played some excellent football of late, winning their last four matches to ensure the battle for a top-six spot for Europe goes down to the wire. Real Sociedad have also been on fire recently, so fans are in for an epic finale to the season.
Eibar's chances of overtaking either side are slim at best, but they did what they had to do on Sunday, cruising past lowly Leganes. Kike and Sergi Enrich decided the fixture in a span of minutes and, per the league's official Twitter account, halted their team's slide in the process:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
FT #EibarLeganes 2-0 Eibar return to winning ways in #LaLigaSantander and maintain their push for a European spot. https://t.co/B2w4mqdkIq4/30/2017, 6:19:37 PM
Eibar were winless in their last three matches, a run that has likely doomed their European chances.
Incredibly enough, Alaves sit just six points behind the Basque minnows in the standings, underlining what a spectacular season it has been for football in the region. A 4-1 demolition of Real Betis gave El Glorioso their 12th win of the season on Sunday.
Per OptaJose, it also set a club record:
OptaJose @OptaJose
4 - Alaves have recorded their biggest away win in La Liga history (4-1). Glorious.4/30/2017, 4:17:28 PM
Loanee Ruben Pardo gave the hosts the lead, but Nenad Krsticic, Ruben Sobrino, Christian Santos and Aleksandar Katai turned the situation around for Alaves.
Deportivo La Coruna failed to secure their spot in next year's La Liga at Osasuna, playing out a 2-2 draw. The Galicians maintain an eight-point lead over Sporting Gijon, however.