La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 35 Results and Updated Standings

    The battle for the European spots continued during Sunday's La Liga action, with Athletic Bilbao and Eibar winning their Week 35 matches.

    Athletic's win over Celta Vigo saw them leap over Basque rivals Real Sociedad in the standings, while Alaves continued their superb first campaign in La Liga, beating Real Betis. Leganes' defeat in the Basque country means they're still not mathematically assured a spot in next year's top division.

    Here's a look at Sunday's results:

    La Liga Results
    Osasuna2-2Deportivo
    Real Betis1-4Alaves
    Eibar2-0Leganes
    Celta Vigo0-3Athletic
    The current La Liga standings:

    La Liga Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPTS
    1Barcelona35256410433+7181
    2Real Madrid3425639239+5381
    3Atletico Madrid3521866525+4071
    4Sevilla3420866040+2068
    5Villarreal3518985228+2463
    6Athletic Club35195115138+1362
    7Real Sociedad35194125448+661
    8Eibar35159115445+954
    9Espanyol351311114547-250
    10Alaves351212113641-548
    11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
    12Valencia35117175061-1140
    13Las Palmas35109165266-1439
    14Malaga34109154049-939
    15Real Betis35107183857-1937
    16Deportivo La Coruna35711173959-2032
    17Leganes3579193053-2330
    18Sporting Gijon3559213870-3224
    19Granada3548232874-4620
    20Osasuna35310223784-4719
    In Sunday's late match, Raul Garcia struck twice to continue his superb season and hand Athletic a routine win over Celta Vigo.

    As shared by OptaJose, no midfielder has performed better from a statistical point of view:

    Athletic have played some excellent football of late, winning their last four matches to ensure the battle for a top-six spot for Europe goes down to the wire. Real Sociedad have also been on fire recently, so fans are in for an epic finale to the season.

    Eibar's chances of overtaking either side are slim at best, but they did what they had to do on Sunday, cruising past lowly Leganes. Kike and Sergi Enrich decided the fixture in a span of minutes and, per the league's official Twitter account, halted their team's slide in the process:

    Eibar were winless in their last three matches, a run that has likely doomed their European chances.

    Incredibly enough, Alaves sit just six points behind the Basque minnows in the standings, underlining what a spectacular season it has been for football in the region. A 4-1 demolition of Real Betis gave El Glorioso their 12th win of the season on Sunday.

    Per OptaJose, it also set a club record:

    Loanee Ruben Pardo gave the hosts the lead, but Nenad Krsticic, Ruben Sobrino, Christian Santos and Aleksandar Katai turned the situation around for Alaves.

    Deportivo La Coruna failed to secure their spot in next year's La Liga at Osasuna, playing out a 2-2 draw. The Galicians maintain an eight-point lead over Sporting Gijon, however.