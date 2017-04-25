Bruno to Return to Prison for Girlfriend's Murder After Signing with Boa Esporte

AFP/Getty Images

The Brazilian supreme court ordered goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes de Souza to return to prison to serve the remainder of the 22-year sentence he received in the death of Eliza Samudio, the Associated Press (via the Guardian) reported Tuesday.

In March, Souza signed a deal with Boa Esporte, a club in the Brazilian second division. The 32-year-old had been released from prison while the court reviewed his appeal.

SportsNet New York's Aaron Bauer noted Souza's contract with Boa Esporte can be nullified in the event he goes back to prison.

In 2013, a Brazilian jury found Souza found guilty of ordering Samudio's murder. The BBC reported Samudio was strangled, with her remains fed to dogs.

After signing with Boa Esporte, Souza attempted to play down the significance of his criminal past.

"Dude, what happened, happened. I made a mistake, a serious one, but mistakes happens in life—I'm not a bad guy," he said, per the Guardian's David Hills. "People tried to bury my dream because of one mistake, but I asked God for forgiveness, so I’m carrying on with my career, dude. I’m starting over."