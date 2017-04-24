Golden Shoe 2016-17: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points Tally on April 24

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press

Lionel Messi opened up a six-point lead in the race for the Golden Shoe on Sunday as he scored twice for Barcelona in a memorable 3-2 win over Real Madrid.

The Argentinian took his tally for the season to 31 goals in La Liga, and with Bas Dost failing to get on the scoresheet for Sporting Lisbon in their 1-1 draw with Benfica, the Barcelona man now enjoys a healthy lead.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now clear of Robert Lewandowski in third place after scoring in Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here's the leaderboard as things stand:

2016-17 European Golden Shoe Standings: April 24 Position Player Club Goals x Constant Points 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona 31 x 2.0 62.0 2. Bas Dost Sporting Club 28 x 2.0 56.0 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund 27 x 2.0 54.0 4. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 26 x 2.0 52.0 T5. Andrea Belotti Torino 25 x 2.0 50.0 T5. Edin Dzeko Roma 25 x 2.0 50.0 T7. Romelu Lukaku Everton 24 x 2.0 48.0 T7. Luis Suarez Barcelona 24 x 2.0 48.0 T7. Mauro Icardi Inter Milan 24 x 2.0 48.0 10. Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain 31 x 1.5 46.5 Various

Rules: Every European league is assigned a difficulty factor between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to achieve his overall points score.

For example, Messi's goals are doubled because La Liga's difficulty factor is the maximum of two, so he has more points than Edinson Cavani despite their pair scoring the same number of goals, because Ligue 1's difficulty factor is only 1.5.

Messi Heroics Win El Clasico

Messi made it back-to-back braces for Barcelona in La Liga as he saw off Real in a dramatic clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The forward cancelled out Casemiro's opener with some typically dazzling footwork, and he tucked home a late winner in the 92nd minute to give Barcelona a fighting chance in the title race.

No stranger to milestones, Messi hit yet another with his second goal:

Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe hailed the 29-year-old's performance, while football journalist Rafael Hernandez believed the context of the strike made it a perfect moment:

The brace puts Messi three goals ahead of Dost. While hardly insurmountable for the Dutchman, it's unlikely the Blaugrana talisman has scored his last league goal of the season—he looks set to win it for a record-equalling fourth time.

Closing in on Dost is Aubameyang, who scored just 109 seconds after his introduction against Gladbach on Saturday.

The Gabon striker took his Bundesliga tally to 27 this year as he beat Yann Sommer in a one-on-one after latching onto Ousmane Dembele's pass.

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Further back, Mauro Icardi bagged a hat-trick for Inter Milan but was unable to prevent them from slipping to a 5-4 defeat at Fiorentina.

He put Inter 2-1 ahead when he held off the attentions of Carlos Sanchez to pick out the bottom corner, before Fiorentina scored four times in 17 second-half minutes to go 5-2 up.

Icardi spun and fired in off the base of the post on the 88th minute and guided home a header in injury time, but it was too late for the Nerazzurri to salvage a result.

BT Sport commentator Adam Summerton believes the striker would be worth a great deal on the transfer market:

The 24-year-old is now enjoying his most prolific league campaign yet having long been held back by Inter's underachievement in recent years.

If the side can re-establish themselves as a force in European football or if the Argentinian can make a move to an elite club, he could well be set to further establish himself as one of Europe's deadliest hitmen in the coming years.