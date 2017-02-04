David Beckham Comments on Reported Email Hack over Push for Knighthood

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

David Beckham has responded to worldwide reports that all of his charity work around the globe for UNICEF is merely a tactical way of earning himself a knighthood.

The apparent scoop from tabloid newspapers The Sun and L'Equipe, courtesy of published emails by Football Leaks, shames the former England captain, as he seemingly enters into abusive rants criticising the lack of 'Sir' in his name.

But Beckham has rubbished the reports, with a spokesperson saying that content has been deliberately altered to bring bad light upon the man and brand, per Mark Chandler of London Evening Standard:

This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third-party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture. David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world. David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund, and this commitment will continue long term. Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported UNICEF and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there. David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.

Beckham was one of the best footballers in the world in his playing days and a global phenomenon. He became UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador in 2005 and has launched and supported several campaigns ever since.

In 2015, to mark his 10th year in the position, he played seven football matches across seven continents in 10 days and raised millions for the cause.

His 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund has also supported charitable projects in third-world countries like Swaziland and Burkina Faso to address life-threatening diseases and conditions.

The tabloid reports haven't done anything to dampen UNICEF's spirit and pride in its ambassador, as it released a statement backing up Beckham:

David Beckham has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, and as well as generously giving his time, energy and support to help raise awareness and funds for UNICEF’s work for children, David has given significant funds personally. [...] UNICEF works closely with high-profile personalities in good faith to fundraise, advocate and make long-term change for children in danger around the world. Our Ambassadors support UNICEF in a voluntary capacity, receiving no fee for their time and commitment. They contribute greatly to UNICEF’s work for children. We are extremely proud of the 7 Fund and all it has achieved for children. Since it launched in February 2015, it has raised millions of pounds for UNICEF programmes and reached millions of people around the world with crucial messages about our work for very vulnerable children.

Sir David Beckham arising from the Queen's sword has looked an inevitability for many years now, and naturally, he'll hope such reports won't have damaged his reputation.