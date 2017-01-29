    La LigaDownload App

    La Liga Table 2017 Week 20: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

    SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the first goal for FC Barcelona and equalizer draw of the match during La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and FC Barcelona at Benito Villamarin Stadium on January 29, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Barcelona slipped to a surprise 1-1 draw as they visited Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday. Luis Suarez's last-minute effort saved the Blaugrana as they faced defeat in Andalusia.

    There was a huge shock at Espanyol, with the Catalan side beating Sevilla 3-1 at the RCDE Stadium. The defeat saw Los Nervionenses relinquish second spot to Barca in the latest standings.

    Athletic Bilbao had to come from behind at home to Sporting Gijon, and the Basque club prevailed 2-1.

    Later, Real Madrid host Real Sociedad.

    Here are Sunday's results from Spain's top division, including the latest standings:

    La Liga 2017 Week 20: Sunday Scores
    Real Betis1-1Barcelona
    Espanyol3-1Sevilla
    Athletic Bilbao2-1Sporting Gijon
    Real MadridTBDReal Sociedad
    La Liga 2017: Latest Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid18134148173143
    2Barcelona20126252183442
    3Sevilla20133443281542
    4Atletico Madrid20106434161836
    5Real Sociedad1911263125635
    6Villarreal2097428141434
    7Athletic Bilbao209562622432
    8Celta Vigo209383133-230
    9Espanyol207852827129
    10Eibar208572829-129
    11Las Palmas196762830-225
    12Alaves205961720-324
    13Real Betis206592131-1023
    14Malaga205782834-622
    15Valencia185492833-519
    16Deportivo La Coruna204792532-719
    17Leganes2046101533-1818
    18Sporting Gijon2034132039-1913
    19Osasuna2017122143-2210
    20Granada2017121644-2810
    Recap

    SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and FC Barcelona at Benito Villamarin Stadium on January 29, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
    Betis' hopes of a famous victory were crushed in the final seconds as Suarez came to the rescue for the league champions.

    Alex Alegria's strike 15 minutes from time had given Los Verdiblancos a vital advantage deep into the contest, forcing Barca to go for the throat to survive.

    The visitors felt aggrieved after TV replays showed a deflected cross off Cristiano Piccini had clearly crossed the goal line, as Aissa Mandi scrambled to clear the ball for the hosts—denying Barca an equaliser.

    Coral shared footage of the controversial moment:

    Suarez saved Luis Enrique's blushes as he finished with aplomb in the final seconds of play, giving the Camp Nou giants a deserved share of the spoils.

    Sevilla's title charge was halted as they visited Espanyol in Catalonia, falling to a 3-1 defeat as Nico Pareja saw red for the visitors in the second minute of the encounter.

    Pareja was given his marching orders after fouling Pablo Piatti in the box, and the hosts took the lead when Jose Antonio Reyes converted.

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: RCD Espanyol fans cheer on their team during the La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and Sevilla FC at Cornella-El Prat stadium on January 29, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    Samir Nasri found Stevan Jovetic after 20 minutes to earn an equaliser for Sevilla, but the Budgerigars made their extra man count.

    Marc Navarro's header found the top corner to regain the lead on the stroke of half-time, and Gerard Moreno grabbed a third after 71 minutes to kill the tie.

    Athletic Club fell behind to Sporting Gijon at San Mames, as Duje Cop converted a penalty midway through the first half.

    BILBAO, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Iker Muniain of Athletic Club celebrates after scoring goal during the La Liga match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sporting de Gijon at San Mames Stadium on January 29, 2017 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Ser
    However, the Lions roared back in the second half, and goals from Iker Muniain and a penalty from Aritz Aduriz reversed the result in favour of the hosts.

    Barca and Sevilla both failed to maintain pressure on Real after their disappointing performances, and the leaders can move four points clear if they defeat Sociedad at home.

