La Liga Table 2017 Week 20: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Barcelona slipped to a surprise 1-1 draw as they visited Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday. Luis Suarez's last-minute effort saved the Blaugrana as they faced defeat in Andalusia.

There was a huge shock at Espanyol, with the Catalan side beating Sevilla 3-1 at the RCDE Stadium. The defeat saw Los Nervionenses relinquish second spot to Barca in the latest standings.

Athletic Bilbao had to come from behind at home to Sporting Gijon, and the Basque club prevailed 2-1.

Later, Real Madrid host Real Sociedad.

Here are Sunday's results from Spain's top division, including the latest standings:

La Liga 2017: Latest Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 48 17 31 43 2 Barcelona 20 12 6 2 52 18 34 42 3 Sevilla 20 13 3 4 43 28 15 42 4 Atletico Madrid 20 10 6 4 34 16 18 36 5 Real Sociedad 19 11 2 6 31 25 6 35 6 Villarreal 20 9 7 4 28 14 14 34 7 Athletic Bilbao 20 9 5 6 26 22 4 32 8 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 -2 30 9 Espanyol 20 7 8 5 28 27 1 29 10 Eibar 20 8 5 7 28 29 -1 29 11 Las Palmas 19 6 7 6 28 30 -2 25 12 Alaves 20 5 9 6 17 20 -3 24 13 Real Betis 20 6 5 9 21 31 -10 23 14 Malaga 20 5 7 8 28 34 -6 22 15 Valencia 18 5 4 9 28 33 -5 19 16 Deportivo La Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 -7 19 17 Leganes 20 4 6 10 15 33 -18 18 18 Sporting Gijon 20 3 4 13 20 39 -19 13 19 Osasuna 20 1 7 12 21 43 -22 10 20 Granada 20 1 7 12 16 44 -28 10 Sky Sports

Betis' hopes of a famous victory were crushed in the final seconds as Suarez came to the rescue for the league champions.

Alex Alegria's strike 15 minutes from time had given Los Verdiblancos a vital advantage deep into the contest, forcing Barca to go for the throat to survive.

The visitors felt aggrieved after TV replays showed a deflected cross off Cristiano Piccini had clearly crossed the goal line, as Aissa Mandi scrambled to clear the ball for the hosts—denying Barca an equaliser.



Coral shared footage of the controversial moment:

Suarez saved Luis Enrique's blushes as he finished with aplomb in the final seconds of play, giving the Camp Nou giants a deserved share of the spoils.

Sevilla's title charge was halted as they visited Espanyol in Catalonia, falling to a 3-1 defeat as Nico Pareja saw red for the visitors in the second minute of the encounter.

Pareja was given his marching orders after fouling Pablo Piatti in the box, and the hosts took the lead when Jose Antonio Reyes converted.

Samir Nasri found Stevan Jovetic after 20 minutes to earn an equaliser for Sevilla, but the Budgerigars made their extra man count.

Marc Navarro's header found the top corner to regain the lead on the stroke of half-time, and Gerard Moreno grabbed a third after 71 minutes to kill the tie.

Athletic Club fell behind to Sporting Gijon at San Mames, as Duje Cop converted a penalty midway through the first half.

However, the Lions roared back in the second half, and goals from Iker Muniain and a penalty from Aritz Aduriz reversed the result in favour of the hosts.

Barca and Sevilla both failed to maintain pressure on Real after their disappointing performances, and the leaders can move four points clear if they defeat Sociedad at home.