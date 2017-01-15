Premier League Results Week 21: Sunday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a late equaliser to help Manchester United draw 1-1 with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ibrahimovic's goal cancelled out James Milner's first-half penalty after Paul Pogba was guilty of handball in the box.

In the process, Ibrahimovic has drawn level with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea's Diego Costa in the Premier League's top scorers table. The stalemate also leaves United outside the top four in sixth place on 40 points, while Liverpool leapfrogged the Gunners into third but still trail leaders Chelsea by seven points.

United's draw with Liverpool came on a day when Romelu Lukaku helped Everton thrash Manchester City at Goodison Park. Lukaku scored the first of Everton's four goals to move to within two of first place in the top scorers table.

By contrast, City striker Sergio Aguero failed to add to his tally of 11 league goals after enduring a tough day on Merseyside. The Citizens stay outside the top four after surrendering a quartet of goals on their travels.

Here are the scores from Sunday's matches:

Premier League 2017 Week 21 Results: Sunday Scores Home Score Away Everton 4-0 Manchester City Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool Sky Sports

Here's what the top scorers chart looks like:

Premier League 2017 Top Scorers: Week 21 Position Player Club Goals 1 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 14 2 Diego Costa Chelsea 14 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 14 4 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 13 5 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 12 6 Romelu Lukaku Everton 12 7 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 11 8 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 10 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 9 10 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 WhoScored.com

This is the updated table after Week 21:

Premier League 2017 Updated Table: Week 21 Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 30 52 2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 13 6 2 29 45 3 Liverpool 21 13 6 2 25 45 4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 26 44 5 Manchester City 21 13 3 5 15 42 6 Manchester United 21 11 7 3 12 40 7 Everton 21 9 6 6 9 33 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 5 8 0 29 9 Stoke City 21 7 6 8 -6 27 10 Burnley 21 8 2 11 -8 26 11 Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 -7 25 12 West Ham United 21 7 4 10 -9 25 13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 -7 24 14 Watford 21 6 5 10 -13 23 15 Leicester City 21 5 6 10 -10 21 16 Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 -5 20 17 Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 -10 16 18 Hull City 21 4 4 13 -25 16 19 Sunderland 21 4 3 14 -20 15 20 Swansea City 21 4 3 14 -26 15 PremierLeague.com

Recap

United struggled to create the chances Ibrahimovic usually loves to exploit. In particular, the Red Devils lacked both fluency and ideas the closer they got to the visitors' goal.

To illustrate the point, Squawka Football noted how little action the hosts created in danger areas:

United were already one down by the time Ibrahimovic finally made his presence felt. Pogba's handball had been punished by Milner from the spot.

As Squawka pointed out, Milner has often been a thorn in United's side, no matter who he's played for:

Yet, Ibrahimovic almost earned maximum reward from another set piece, only to see his fierce free-kick saved superbly by Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Sky Sports Statto showed a snap of the chance:

Things weren't much better for Ibrahimovic and Co. after the break. Chances remained scarce while United toiled to create the ideal openings.

Sensing the need to refresh his team's approach, United boss Jose Mourinho introduced Wayne Rooney and Marouane Fellaini off the bench. He also employed a more direct style, something made light of by Eurosport UK:

It may not have been pretty, but United's shift in tactics paid off when a Fellaini flick on struck the post. Antonio Valencia collected the loose ball and crossed for Ibrahimovic who headed in superbly.

OptaJoe detailed how the Swede's goal has seen him equal the prolific start made by some former Premier League greats:

City were torn apart by a rampant Everton side who executed their plan perfectly. The key to the Toffees' approach was to press high and pinch possession in the final third.

It was a strategy that paid dividends for Lukaku's opener. He responded well to finish smartly from Kevin Mirallas' clever pull-back after Tom Davies had pounced on an errant pass by City left-back Gael Clichy.

Lukaku has been in prolific form recently, according to OptaJoe:

He's also made a habit of punishing City, per WhoScored.com:

Lukaku is keeping pace with the division's leading hotshots, trailing leader Sanchez by just two goals. The Belgian's progress has come at the expense of Aguero.

City's main man was a non-factor for much of the game on Merseyside. Specifically, the Argentinian failed to get involved in the areas that matter, according to Squawka Football:

Aguero needs more consistent supply, but he also needs to involve himself more in the collective aspects of City's stylish, combination passing.

At the start of the second half, it was Yaya Toure's turn to gift possession to Everton in a dangerous area. This time, it was Lukaku intercepting the wayward pass before releasing Mirallas, who finished with aplomb across City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Davies got the goal his all-action display merited with just over 10 minutes remaining. Ultimately, the 18-year-old had run City ragged, as numbers from Squawka Football demonstrated:

There was still time for substitute Ademola Lookman to score on his debut and complete City's misery. The away side's struggles are best summed up by Bravo's inability to keep clean sheets.

In particular, this statistic from BBC Match of the Day makes for worrying reading for City supporters:

Manager Pep Guardiola is facing problems in every area. Toure was miscast as a holding player at the base of midfield against Everton, while Aguero looked isolated.

Yet, it's still in defence where the bigger concerns lie for Guardiola and the Citizens.