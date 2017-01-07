La Liga Results 2017 Week 17: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Real Madrid made short work of Granada in La Liga on Saturday, as the Galacticos won 5-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, equalling Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions.

A first-half brace from Isco was complemented by strikes from Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, giving the hosts an unassailable lead at half-time.

Casemiro wrapped up the points on the hour mark as the relegation candidates folded in the Spanish capital.

As an extra boost in the arm, Ronaldo collected his recently won Ballon d'Or trophy to the approval of his fans and supporters.

Atletico Madrid comfortably won on the road as they defeated Eibar 2-0, with goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann.

Las Palmas edged out struggling Sporting Gijon at home, winning the encounter 1-0.

Sevilla made light work of Real Sociedad, as the hosts put in their worst performance of the season, losing 4-0 as Wissam Ben Yedder smashed in a hat-trick.

Here are Saturday's results and latest standings:

2017 La Liga: Saturday Results Home Score Away Real Madrid 5-0 Granada Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid Las Palmas 1-0 Sporting Gijon Real Sociedad 0-4 Sevilla Sky Sports

La Liga Standings After Saturday Matches # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 16 12 4 0 45 14 31 40 2 Sevilla 17 11 3 3 36 22 14 36 3 Barcelona 16 10 4 2 41 16 25 34 4 Atletico Madrid 17 9 4 4 31 14 17 31 5 Villarreal 16 8 5 3 25 11 14 29 6 Real Sociedad 17 9 2 6 28 25 3 29 7 Athletic Bilbao 16 8 2 6 22 19 3 26 8 Las Palmas 17 6 6 5 27 24 3 24 9 Eibar 17 6 5 6 22 22 0 23 10 Espanyol 17 5 8 4 21 23 -2 23 11 Malaga 16 5 6 5 25 26 -1 21 12 Alaves 16 5 6 5 15 17 -2 21 13 Celta Vigo 16 6 3 7 25 31 -6 21 14 Real Betis 16 5 3 8 18 29 -11 18 15 Deportivo La Coruna 17 4 5 8 23 28 -5 17 16 Leganes 16 4 4 8 13 27 -14 16 17 Valencia 15 3 3 9 21 29 -8 12 18 Sporting Gijon 17 3 3 11 17 34 -17 12 19 Granada 17 1 6 10 14 38 -24 9 20 Osasuna 16 1 4 11 13 34 -21 7 Sky Sports

Saturday Recap

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Los Blancos showed no mercy to their Andalusia opponents, beating the lowly side 5-0 to stretch their lead over Barcelona to six points.

Real had total control over proceedings from the 12th minute as Isco beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. The Spain international was highly influential as Benzema quickly added a second, and Ronaldo scored a third for Madrid—and the game was over in under 30 minutes of football.

Isco grabbed his second strike shortly after the half-hour mark, and the Madrid fans were swooning in the stands as their side equalled Barca's slice of history.

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Casemiro added a fifth in the second half, guaranteeing additional pressure on Barca as they travel to Villarreal on Sunday.

Ronaldo was presented with his fourth Ballon d'Or title before the encounter, with the Portugal icon cheered to the rafters by the Madridistas.

Atletico moved up to fourth as they attempt to kickstart their league campaign after defeating Eibar 2-0 at the Estadio Municipal de Ipura.

Niguez well-placed header hit the back of the net after 54 minutes, and the prolific Griezmann slotted away from close range after an assist from substitute Kevin Gameiro.

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Las Palmas continue to beat expectations, attaining all three points after the visit by Gijon.

The hosts scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute when Moroccan attacker Nabil El Zhar helped himself to a solid finish.

The Gran Canaria club are up to eighth in La Liga, enjoying a fruitful campaign which continues to excite their fans.

Sevilla outclassed Real Sociedad in the final game of the night, defeating the hosts 4-0 at the Anoeta Stadium in the Basque Country.

Ben Yedder scored twice in four minutes in the first half, and Sociedad were holding their heads after an abject defensive display.

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

More poor defending with 17 minutes on the clock saw the visitors score a third. Pablo Sarabia was the recipient of the gift as home fans groaned.

Ben Yedder gratefully accepted his chance of a hat-trick in the closing moments, as the stadium was stunned into complete silence after a rare home defeat.

Real are in fine shape as the second half of the campaign ignites, and their squad has a spring in its step as they ride high in the latest standings.

The smaller clubs in Spain simply cannot compete with Zinedine Zidane's men in this mood, and Barca will need to produce perfection if they want to have any chance of reclaiming their league crown this term.