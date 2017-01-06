West Ham vs. Manchester City: Score and Reaction from 2017 FA Cup

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester City thrashed West Ham United 5-0 at the London Stadium on Friday as they kicked off the third round of the 2017 FA Cup.

Yaya Toure opened the scoring from the penalty spot before a Havard Nordtveit own goal and David Silva's tap-in put City firmly in control at half-time. Sergio Aguero added a fourth five minutes after the restart, and John Stones rounded out the scoring late on in a team performance that was dominant from start to finish.

The visitors were the first to provide a serious threat, as Winston Reid had to make a vital block early on to keep out Pablo Zabaleta's close-range effort. Meanwhile, Adrian made a good stop from Silva after Gael Clichy picked him out on the left.

At the other end, Willy Caballero had to turn away a deflected shot from Michail Antonio after the Hammers man had escaped City's defence on the edge of the area.

Reid proved crucial once again when Raheem Sterling slipped through, with the defender making a perfectly timed recovery tackle to deny the forward as he advanced on goal. Then Adrian was again called into action to deny Aguero from the resulting corner.

City took a deserved lead in the 33rd minute, albeit in fortunate circumstances—contact between Angelo Ogbonna and Zabaleta appeared to be fairly minimal when they came together—and Toure dispatched the resulting penalty.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Former City midfielder Didi Hamann and Goal's Sam Lee reflected on the incident:

Poor call that, never been a pen. Zabaleta ran into the other player — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) January 6, 2017

Refs not making it any easier for Guardiola to work out what's a foul and what isn't... — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 6, 2017

The Hammers almost equalised immediately when Antonio and Sofiane Feghouli broke forward, but the latter contrived to miss an open goal after the former's rebounded effort fell to him.

Shortly before the break, City stunned the hosts with two goals in two minutes.

A sweeping move involving Silva and Aguero finished with Nordtveit turning Bacary Sagna's cross into his own net in a futile bid to prevent Sterling from turning it home himself. Soon after, Sterling picked out Silva, and the Spaniard dummied Adrian before finishing off from close range.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Premier League footballer Jermaine Jenas was captivated by Silva's sublime performance:

Me watching David silva in the house tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/sERWaTfTyg — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) January 6, 2017

Shortly after half-time, Aguero got his name on the scoresheet when he turned Toure's shot past Adrian from four yards out.

Football writer Jordan-Luke McDonald was impressed with the Argentinian's deft finish:

Advanced finish there from Aguero. What a nice flick! — Jordan-Luke (@TheSilvaLining) January 6, 2017

Dimitri Payet's introduction sparked slightly more life into the hosts, but with the match well and truly over, the Frenchman could do little to inspire his team. After a pair of corners for the Irons, City regained a firm grip on the contest and dominated possession once more.

Stones netted his first Sky Blues goal when he rose to head home a corner, with Mark Noble failing to clear the ball before it crossed the line.

The Citizens will harbour ambitions of lifting the trophy come the end of the season, as demonstrated by the strong team deployed by manager Pep Guardiola. They'll be one of the sides to avoid in the fourth round.

As for West Ham, they'll have to make do without the welcome distraction of a cup run, but they can now focus on salvaging a top-half finish in the Premier League.