Best FIFA Football Awards 2017: Date, Time, Nominees, Live Stream, Predictions

The Best FIFA Football Awards take place on January 9 in Zurich, Switzerland, as the governing body of the beautiful game attempt to revive their World Player of the Year accolade, which was merged with the Ballon d'Or in 2010.

The ceremony will see a number of awards given out across multiple categories, but the main event is undoubtedly the Best FIFA Men's Player 2016.

Th final shortlist sees Ballon holder Cristiano Ronaldo battle Barcelona icon Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid rising star Antoine Griezmann.

Here is how you can watch the glittering awards ceremony:

Date: Monday, Jan. 9

Time: From 5:30 p.m. GMT/6:30 p.m. CET/12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Zurich, Switzerland

Live Stream: FIFATV, FIFA.com

Here are the main categories to be decided:

Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 Categories Awards: The Best Fifa Men's Player The Best Fifa Women's Player The Best Fifa Men's Coach The Best Fifa Women's Coach The Fifa Fair Play Award The Fifa Puskas Award The Fifa Fan Award Fifa FIFPro World11 FIFA.com

Preview and Predictions

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

After scooping the recent Ballon award, football fans will expect Ronaldo to double up on his individual achievements after leading Real Madrid to further UEFA Champions League success in 2016.

Messi was gazumped by his great generational rival, who also won a shock success at Euro 2016 with Portugal.

The pair have won multiple Ballon d'Ors between them as they dominate and monopolise the football landscape.

Griezmann has had a breakout season for club and country, and fully deserves his place alongside two legends.

David Ramos/Getty Images

The France international scored 29 goals in La Liga and Europe last term, according to WhoScored.com, as Atleti made their way to the Champions League final.

The Best FIFA Men's Player award seems destined to fall into Ronaldo's hands after Messi experienced a tame season by his lofty standards. The Argentina wizard captured La Liga once again with Barca, but the Catalans failed to impress across the board.

The FIFA Men's Coach category sees Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Santos and Zinedine Zidane battle for the top honour.

FIFA confirmed the Leicester City manager's nomination on their official Twitter feed:

As Ronaldo stood by his side with injury, Santos guided Portugal to an incredible success at the Euros in France, but Leicester's domination of the Premier League last term should see Ranieri earn the accolade.

In any other season, Real's 11th European Cup win would see Zidane win this individual honour.

The voting is based on performances in the calendar year from November 20, 2015 to November 22, 2016, so the Foxes' slump in recent weeks should not affect their manager's chances after conquering English football.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The women's player award will be contested between U.S. superstar Carli Lloyd, Brazil sensation Marta and Germany midfielder Melanie Behringer.

Lloyd is the reigning FIFA World Player of the Year, which has been exclusively given to female players since 2010.

As the Ballon lingers freshly in the mind, it is difficult to believe football fans will greatly recognise the new award after FIFA disassociated itself from the iconic France Football individual accolade.

Ronaldo was the obvious choice to scoop the last Ballon, and history will show the Best Player award will duplicate success for the Madrid superstar.