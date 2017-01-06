La Liga Table 2017 Week 17: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Espanyol and Deportivo La Coruna played out a 1-1 draw at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat on Friday to kick off 2017's La Liga action fresh from their winter break.

Celso Borges gave the visitors the lead after 59 minutes, but Gerard Moreno pulled the hosts level just four minutes later, while Juanfran was sent off late on.

Here is the updated table, and read on for a closer look at Friday's action:

La Liga Table # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 15 11 4 0 40 14 26 37 2 Barcelona 16 10 4 2 41 16 25 34 3 Sevilla 16 10 3 3 32 21 11 33 4 Villarreal 16 8 5 3 25 11 14 29 5 Real Sociedad 16 9 2 5 28 21 7 29 6 Atletico Madrid 16 8 4 4 29 14 15 28 7 Athletic Bilbao 16 8 2 6 22 19 3 26 8 Eibar 16 6 5 5 22 20 2 23 9 Espanyol 17 5 8 4 21 23 -2 23 10 Las Palmas 16 5 6 5 26 24 2 21 11 Malaga 16 5 6 5 25 26 -1 21 12 Alaves 16 5 6 5 15 17 -2 21 13 Celta Vigo 16 6 3 7 25 31 -6 21 14 Real Betis 16 5 3 8 18 29 -11 18 15 Deportivo La Coruna 17 4 5 8 23 28 -5 17 16 Leganes 16 4 4 8 13 27 -14 16 17 Valencia 15 3 3 9 21 29 -8 12 18 Sporting Gijon 16 3 3 10 17 33 -16 12 19 Granada 16 1 6 9 14 33 -19 9 20 Osasuna 16 1 4 11 13 34 -21 7 Sky Sports

Friday Recap

The pair exchanged blows in the early stages of the match, with Pablo Piatti forcing a save from Roberto after six minutes and firing wide two minutes later, while Gerard came close with a header soon after.

Wasteful finishing characterised much of the match, with Borges, Emre Colak, Hernan Perez and Bruno Gama all failing to hit the target with their efforts prior to the break.

La Liga's official Twitter feed shared the stats at half-time:

We're back underway in Barcelona after a very evenly-matched first half! ⚽️#EspanyolDepor pic.twitter.com/XtY8RvCqfG — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 6, 2017

Borges rattled the crossbar shortly after the restart with a strike from distance and finally broke the deadlock with a looping header from Colak's corner—Deportivo's first-ever goal at the Cornella-El Prat.

As AS English noted, the strike was also a landmark in another way:

Celso Borges becomes the 1st player to find the net in LaLiga in 2017 pic.twitter.com/jOtRPX5v5i — AS English (@English_AS) January 6, 2017

Espanyol were not behind for long, however. Gerard grabbed the goal when he fired home from close range, capitalising on a mistake from Sidnei to beat the centre-back to Aaron Martin's cross.

Juanfran received his marching orders in the 90th minute for a second yellow card when he fouled Piatti, but Espanyol were unable to capitalise on their man advantage as Jose Manuel Jurado hit the bar in injury time and Gerard sent a header narrowly wide.

Per La Liga, goalscorer Borges reflected on the result:

🎙 Celso Borges: "It's good to pick up points. Goals are great from a personal point of view but the team is more important."#EspanyolDepor pic.twitter.com/9TE4wat14W — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 6, 2017

Week 17 of La Liga will continue over the weekend. Real Madrid will resume their chase for the title on Saturday at home to Granada, while Barcelona will travel to Villarreal on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid face Eibar at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua, Real Sociedad host Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao welcome fellow Basque side Alaves to San Mames.