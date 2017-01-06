Paul Pogba Says Zlatan Ibrahimovic Can Topple Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes there is still time in Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career for the Swedish icon to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award—breaking the long-term monopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The La Liga superstars are once again on the final short list to win the individual honour, joined by Pogba's France international colleague Antoine Griezmann. The pair have won the award nine times between them.

Ibrahimovic was a candidate for this year's award, but he missed out on making it to the final nomination.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Speaking to FIFA.com, the world-record capture said he believes the Red Devils striker or other top stars could win the trophy in the future.

Pogba said:

Of course, there are other players who can do that. We have Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] at Manchester United. Even he could do it. He’s 35 years old, but the way he’s playing, the way he’s scoring goals, you can see that he’s been in the top level for more than ten years. [Eden] Hazard, Neymar, [Luis] Suarez are doing so well and scoring goals, these are great players who – if they keep scoring – can do that. They need to keep scoring though, because that’s the case with Cristiano and Messi, whose performances are always on top.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The accolade was previously known as the FIFA World Player of the Year award from 1991 to 2009 before its amalgamation with France Football's Ballon d'Or to become the FIFA Ballon d'Or. Pogba also made the 23-man shortlist this term.

Pogba also spoke of his pride as his close friend, Griezmann, made it to the top table with the two icons of world football, per FIFA. Talking about his good friend, the United powerhouse said:

I’m very proud of him. I know what he’s been through. When he arrived at Atletico Madrid the first year, he wasn’t playing all the time, he was on the bench. He talked to me, saying he was frustrated, that it was hard as he wasn’t playing. After that he kept working hard, and now he’s one of the three nominees for The Best award.

Warren Little/Getty Images

Ibrahimovic has taken Old Trafford by storm since his switch from Paris Saint-German, and after an inconsistent start by the team, United are now climbing the top division after a number of classy performances.

The former Sweden international has slammed in 15 goals in 24 appearances in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Pogba himself could be a future winner of this award, and his development at United under manager Jose Mourinho is clear to see in recent weeks.

The midfielder has been given more responsibility as a leader at the Theatre of Dreams after returning from Juventus, and he could be the individual who one day topples Messi and Ronaldo as the planet's most coveted superstar.

The winner of the Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2016 will be announced in Zurich on Monday.