2017 Premier League 2: Friday's U23 Scores, Latest Tables and Updated Schedule

Tottenham Hotspur's under-23s twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Chelsea's under-23s at Enfield in the Premier League 2 on Friday.

Elsewhere, Arsenal edged out Derby County 2-1 at the Colney Training Centre, while Swansea City earned a 1-0 win away against Blackburn Rovers and Reading saw off Southampton 4-2 at Hogwood Park.

Here is confirmation of the results and the updated tables:

Friday's Premier League 2 Results Arsenal 2-1 Derby County Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Swansea City Reading 4-2 Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Chelsea PremierLeague.com

Premier League 2 Standings Pos Division One P W D L GF GA GD Points 1. Everton 12 8 2 2 28 10 18 26 2. Manchester City 12 7 3 2 22 14 8 24 3. Liverpool 12 7 2 3 26 15 11 23 4. Chelsea 13 4 7 2 24 18 6 19 5. Arsenal 13 6 1 6 19 18 1 19 6. Sunderland 12 5 4 3 19 19 0 19 7. Southampton 13 4 3 6 17 22 -5 15 8. Manchester United 12 3 5 4 12 17 -5 14 9. Reading 13 4 2 7 23 30 -7 14 10. Leicester 12 3 3 6 17 24 -7 12 11. Tottenham 13 3 3 7 17 25 -8 12 12. Derby County 13 2 3 8 15 27 -12 9 Pos Division Two P W D L GF GA GD Points 1. Swansea 14 12 0 2 28 15 13 36 2. Newcastle United 13 7 2 4 24 22 2 23 3. Fulham 13 7 1 5 27 17 10 22 4. Wolves 12 7 1 4 24 21 3 22 5. West Ham 13 6 3 4 21 16 5 21 6. Aston Villa 13 5 2 6 26 24 2 17 7. West Brom 13 5 2 6 16 16 0 17 8. Blackburn 14 4 4 6 12 16 -4 16 9. Brighton 13 3 6 4 9 13 -4 15 10. Norwich 13 3 2 8 10 21 -11 11 11. Middlesbrough 13 2 4 7 12 21 -9 10 12. Stoke City 12 2 3 7 14 21 -7 9 PremierLeague.com

Here is the upcoming schedule:

Upcoming Schedule Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Saturday, January 7 12 p.m./7 a.m. Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion Saturday, January 7 3 p.m./10 a.m. Fulham vs. Stoke City PremierLeague.com

Friday Recap

Mason Mount gave Chelsea an early lead against Spurs with a well-struck free-kick, per the Blues' official Twitter feed:

After Joe Pritchard twice came close, Shayon Harrison pulled the hosts level six minutes before half-time when he headed home Nathan Oduwa's cross.

Dominic Solanke put Chelsea back in front after 55 minutes with a fine finish into the bottom corner, but Connor Ogilvie grabbed an equaliser just three minutes later when he glanced Pritchard's corner in at the far post.

Goalkeepers Pau Lopez and Bradley Collins were each called into action as both sides sought a winner in the late stages of the contest, with the rivals ultimately settling for a point apiece.

Arsenal went ahead against the Rams through Savvas Mourgos, who finished well after racing onto a sublime ball from Ismael Bennacer, per the Gunners' Twitter:

Half-time at London Colney: #AFCU23 1-0 @dcfcofficial



Mourgos' composed finish puts us in front - and what an assist by @ismaa_ben too 👏 pic.twitter.com/tR0LaGDtJV — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 6, 2017

Timi Elsnik equalised after the restart before Mourgos turned provider for Eddie Nketiah, who made no mistake from close range:

And here's the goal which won the game for us - brilliant work by @EddieNketiah9 and Savvas Mourgos#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/FpssGScGRI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 6, 2017

Botti Biabi's header—his eighth goal of the season—was all that separated Swansea and Blackburn in a close contest at Rovers' Training Centre, which also saw Joe Rankin-Costello and Daniel James force strong saves from Gregor Zabret and Andy Fisher, respectively.

Reading led Southampton from the sixth minute courtesy of Zak Jules following a corner, before a counter-attack allowed Joseph Mendes to double their lead eight minutes later.

Rob Dickie's header made it 3-0 after 54 minutes and after Ryan Seager pulled one back for the Saints from the penalty spot, Andrija Novakovich made it 4-1 with a spot-kick of his own.

Ollie Cook rounded out the scoring for Southampton, per their Twitter feed:

Arsenal's win sees them pull level with Chelsea on 19 points, while Tottenham and Derby prop up the table and Reading's win moves them up to ninth.