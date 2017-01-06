West Ham vs. Manchester City: Live Score, Highlights from FA Cup

The FA Cup third round is often a chance to see the minnows of league football do battle against the giants of the English game—but sometimes an all-top-flight encounter whets the appetite too, and that's what we've got on Friday night as West Ham United host Manchester City.

It has been a tough season for the Hammers so far, who sit 13th in the Premier League and have lost their last two. In last season's FA Cup they reached the quarter-finals before losing to the other team from Manchester, United.

Manchester City are fourth in the Premier League and won at the weekend, but were hammered at the fifth-round stage of last season's FA Cup by Chelsea.

The game at the London Stadium kicks off at 7:55 p.m. GMT (2:55 p.m. ET) and our coverage starts shortly beforehand.

