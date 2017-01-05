Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 1 Score, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Athletic Bilbao pulled off a famous victory as they defeated Barcelona 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 match in the Copa del Rey at San Mames on Thursday night.

A spectacular first half saw the hosts snatch a two-goal lead as Barca struggled to hit the target. Aritz Aduriz gave Athletic Club the advantage in the 25th minute, and Inaki Williams doubled the lead just three minutes later.

Lionel Messi gave his side a lifeline in the second half as they chased the game, but the hosts held on, despite having two players sent off.

Both teams fielded strong starting XIs, as Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all featured for the Blaugrana.

Enric Saborit started ahead of Iker Muniain, with the hosts putting out their best selections for the first-leg encounter.

Barca gave off their usual intimidating presence in the opening minutes, but they found it difficult to test goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.

The visitors paid for their lack of attacking verve midway through the first half as two quick strikes saw the Lions take control of the tie.

Andres Iniesta's pass was intercepted, and Bilbao broke with pace. Aduriz met Raul Garcia's cross at the far post, and the veteran striker hit the back of the net with a ruthless header.

The visitors were still catching their breath as Bilbao claimed a second goal, scored by the impressive Williams. Aduriz turned provider as he flicked the ball to the attacker, and Williams' volley flew past stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca were second-best as the game rushed toward half-time. However, further incident was to occur, as Aduriz turned villain, striking Samuel Umtiti without recourse.

Football writer Rafael Hernandez was not impressed:

Aduriz assaults Umtiti, and gets away unpunished. I’m done with this match. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 5, 2017

How can I not call this kind of thing out? I’ve no idea, but I’m done, just done. It’s rock bottom. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 5, 2017

The Blaugrana were quickly out of the traps in the second half as manager Luis Enrique's side attempted to sink their teeth into the deficit.

And they quickly grabbed back a goal as Messi found the back of the net with a trademark free-kick.

Iraizoz managed to get his hand to the ball but could not keep the Argentina icon's shot from crossing the line—although he came close.

Hernandez tipped his hat to the Barca legend:

The light that completely blinds you after being immersed in darkness for so long. Lionel Messi. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 5, 2017

The MSN trinity were settling into the task as they attempted to complete the comeback. A major flashpoint occurred with 16 minutes remaining, when Garcia collected a second yellow card. Replays showed his tackle on Neymar was a foul, but the referee's decision to send the player off was harsh.

Bilbao attempted to guard their lead in the final 10 minutes as Barca poured forward. The hosts had been in charge for much of the night, but Messi and his team-mates created a plethora of late chances.

Athletic Club were reduced to nine men as the minutes rushed by, with Ander Iturraspe receiving a second yellow for the slightest of touches on Neymar. Once again, the decision appeared to be severe, but the referee showed no mercy to the home contingent.

The Lions packed their defence as they attempted to survive, but Barca had the smell of blood in their nostrils.

Enrique cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as his team chased every ball, but the home supporters cheered their side with vigour until the final whistle.

Barca almost equalised with the last kick of the game, as Messi thrashed a shot against the post when he should have found the back of net.

The victory was well-earned. Bilbao didn't deserve to have Garcia and Iturraspe sent off—although Aduriz could have seen a straight red—and defended for their lives in a frantic finale.

Post-Match Reaction

Enrique proclaimed after the match his side deserved an equaliser as they pummelled the hosts with a barrage of shots, per the club's official Twitter feed:

🔉 Luis Enrique: "Given how the game went, the goal breathes life into us. At the end we deserved the equaliser" #FCBLive #CopaFCB pic.twitter.com/m6JOpEuuAO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 5, 2017

The return leg with be at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, Jan 11.