Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Defending champions Barcelona will attempt to keep pace with La Liga leaders Real Madrid when they face Villarreal at El Madrigal on Sunday.

Barca will be keenly aware how Los Blancos are likely to have stretched their lead at the top by then, as Real will have already hosted relegation-threatened Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

It means Los Merengues, who already have a game in hand on Barca, could be six points ahead by the time their great rivals kick off.

Here's the schedule and viewing information before a preview and a look at the team news:

With Copa del Rey action draining his players midweek, Barca manager Luis Enrique will need to get the balance right with his selection. It will mean finding the right combination in midfield.

Usually, the right combination in the middle for Barca involves two players supporting Andres Iniesta. The 32-year-old is said to be involved in contract talks with the Camp Nou club, according to Spanish publication Sport (h/t Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports).

Keeping Iniesta is important, although Barca do boast a few talented youngsters who might one day take his place as chief playmaker, including Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes.

Unfortunately, MailOnline's Pete Jenson believes the pair have yet to truly sparkle since being signed last summer. However, Enrique may give either player some valuable playing time as he looks to keep his squad fresh during a congested January.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images Barca need Iniesta to conduct play at El Madrigal.

Of course, Barca win or lose based on the effectiveness of their forward line, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar forming the best front three in the game.

Enrique is certain to need all three fit and firing at El Madrigal.

Yet Barcelona's coaching staff will know it won't be easy for their star players to impose themselves at the home of the Yellow Submarine—not when Villarreal boast quality in every area of the pitch.

In particular, manager Fran Escriba has earned praise after taking over under difficult circumstances at the start of the season. Last month, Sid Lowe of the Guardian lauded how the 51-year-old has built on the work of predecessor Marcelino.

Escriba's squad is loaded with quality in attacking midfield areas. Jonathan Dos Santos and Manu Trigueros are key figures in the middle, but solidity at the back defines this team.

Victor Ruiz and Mario form an imposing tandem at the heart of the back four. The former's reading of the game is a key asset, something he'll need to help try to subdue Barca's star forwards.

Villarreal have upset some of Spain's big boys already this season, including in their 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in December. If Barca aren't immediately sharp after the winter break, the Yellow Submarine will claim another big-name victim.