Ranking All 13 Chelsea Victories in the Blues' Record Run

After winning 13 Premier League matches in a row, Chelsea have finally succumbed to the inevitable—they lost a game of football. Defeat came at White Hart Lane against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with the hosts' 2-0 victory helping keep the Premier League title race alive.

Still, Chelsea remain the runaway leaders at the top, sitting five points clear of Liverpool with Spurs a further two back in third. Antonio Conte's men are firmly in control, owing it all to a record-equalling run of form that has seen them surprise many this term.

Chelsea's 13 wins means they equalled the English record first set by Preston North End in 1892. Only Sunderland (in the same season) and Arsenal in 2002 have done the same in the 125 years since.

So, while Chelsea fans may be feeling a little upset at losing to Spurs, we at Bleacher Report are taking a different perspective. The achievements of Conte's men since early October have been that impressive and far-reaching they should be celebrated. That's what we plan to do as we rank all 13 victories.