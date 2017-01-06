La Liga Fixtures 2017 Week 17: Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Picks and Key Players

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The race for the La Liga title continues as Real Madrid attempt to maintain their three-point lead over Barcelona.

Los Blancos host Granada in Saturday's early kick-off in the Spanish capital, while Barca visit Villarreal on Sunday evening.

Real Sociedad and Sevilla lock horns as two of the country's form teams face off in the Basque Country.

Atletico Madrid hope to relight their campaign as they visit Eibar on Saturday.

Here is how you can watch all the upcoming matches from Spain's top division, including picks and players to watch out for:

2016-17 La Liga: Week 17 Schedule, Picks Date Time Home Away Live Stream Pick Friday, Jan. 6 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Espanyol Deportivo La Coruna Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Draw Saturday Jan. 7 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET Real Madrid Granada Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Real win Saturday Jan. 7 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET Eibar Atletico Madrid Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Atleti win Saturday Jan. 7 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET Las Palmas Sporting Gijon Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Draw Saturday Jan. 7 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Real Sociedad Sevilla Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Sociedad win Sunday, Jan. 8 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET Athletic Bilbao Alaves Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Bilbao win Sunday, Jan. 8 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET Real Betis Alaves Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Draw Sunday, Jan. 8 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET Celta Vigo Malaga Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Celta win Sunday, Jan. 8 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Villarreal Barcelona Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Barca win Monday, Jan 9 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Osasuna Valencia Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Osasuna win Various

Viewers in the United States can stream live matches via FuboTV and beIN Sports Connect, while audiences in the United Kingdom can use the Sky Goapp to watch the action.

James Rodriguez and Luka Modric , Real Madrid

It has been a torrid season for James since the start of the campaign, becoming Real's forgotten man as he warms the bench with regular frequency.

However, the Colombian made a rare appearance in his side's strong performance in the Copa del Rey against Sevilla, and the attacker took his chance with both hands as he scored a brace.

Zinedine Zidane would have been impressed by what he saw from the playmaker, and further minutes could be available for him.

Speaking to beIN Sports (h/t Ryan Benson of Goal), the player admitted his happiness after his goals in the Spanish Cup, and acknowledged he wants to succeed at Real.

"All of us who are in the team always want to play," said James. "But I am fine. We all go through difficult times and now it's a new year and I have new desires in life. I am staying, I am staying."

Despite falling out of favour for an extended period, Squawka Football highlighted why the manager could turn his attention back to the talented player:

James Rodriguez has now been directly involved in 62 goals in 95 games across all competitions for Real Madrid.



34 assists

28 goals pic.twitter.com/fTwSdsyMkW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2017

Luka Modric has continued to impress at the heart of Zidane's midfield, and he is the unsung hero of the Madrid cause.

The Croatian was influential as Real defeated Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa last-16 clash on Wednesday, winning a penalty that was dispatched by James.

The 31-year-old has been blighted by injury in recent times, and he has been restricted to fewer performances than his team would like.

The central midfielder has made only seven La Liga starts this term, per WhoScored.com.

However, when Modric plays well, Real invariably win, and he has been a major piece of the jigsaw puzzle in the club's European success in recent campaigns.

Real now have the edge in the title race, and it is vital for Zidane that the diminutive talent stays fit for the second half of the season.